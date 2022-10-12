‘Creepy Crawlies' Hold Shivery Sway at This Cool ‘Creeptacular'

What to Know Wildlife Learning Center in Sylmar

A "Creeptacular" is haunting the center on Oct. 15 and over Halloween Weekend (Oct. 29 through 31)

$16; treat bags and animal encounters are fun features of the 90-minute event

Putting out decorations that send shivers down and/or up the spines of onlookers isn't something most people want to do, but when October rolls into its second spooky half?

Oh yeah: We're all about delivering a few eek-outs to anyone passing by our yard or balcony or door or patio.

So out come the dangling spiders, and the paper snakes, and all of the critters that are often dubbed both "creepy" and "crawly" for their notable propensity for creeping and/or crawling along. (And, yes, they are known to also creep some people out, though there are definitely advocates who adore the critters' "creepier" qualities, too.)

But if we want to see actual creepy crawlies, and not just the colorful items festooning the fronts of our homes, we have to know exactly where to look, especially considering that we don't want to disturb a real spider's web or an authentic snake's hidey-hole.

It so happens that sunny Sylmar is synonymous with the small and scurrying beasties that historically give humans so many light frights.

For the Wildlife Learning Center, one of the educational, animal-adoring gems found in the city, is home to all sorts of snakes and spiders, superstars that are the not-so-frightful focus of the center's "Creeptacular" events.

Eight-legged wonders and scale-covered reptiles, among other delightful denizens, will get plenty of attention during the Creeptacular happenings, which will haunt Saturday, Oct. 15 as well as the final three days of the month.

In addition to awesome educational moments, the Creeptaculars will also boast treat bags, decorations, and opportunities to rock your costume.

And if your costume is a spider or a snake?

Well, we're not saying that an actual spider or snake might think you are a friend or a relative, and wave a few hairy legs or a slithery tail in greeting, but you never know.

It's an educational/October-ational mash-up of the most nature-fun variety, a chance to put a few chilling fears to rest while enjoying a seasonal celebration among several stupendous critters, including owls, sloths, and other cool critters, too.

A ticket? It's $16; scurry by the site now for yours.