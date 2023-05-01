Crispy, Quirky, Yum: Check Out Some of the 2023 LA County Fair's Offbeat Eats

What to Know LA County Fair at Fairplex in Pomona

May 5-29, 2023

The festival is famous for a variety of unusual treats, from deep-fried confections to pizzas boasting non-traditional toppings

Snacking your way through a classic county fair is a tasty time-honored tradition, one that could involve cotton candy, an ice cream cone, a milkshake, a hot dog, or all of the above.

And while these timeless delectables are still among the gold standards of the homespun celebration — or in the case of ice cream and milkshake, the cold standards — fair cuisine has crossed into quirky new territory in recent decades.

Look to one of the fun frontrunners of this movement for further appetizing evidence: The mega party that was long synonymous with late summer in Pomona, but is now newly a spring fling.

The LA County Fair, regularly billed as "one of the largest county fairs in the nation," has become known for welcoming a host of intriguing food vendors, the sorts of cuisine artists who will most definitely serve goodies on sticks, slather salty nummies in golden batter, and top savory sandwiches with crackly breakfast cereal.

The 2023 food/quilts/concerts/pigs/flowers/rodeo/everything-and-a-little-extra wonder opens at the Pomona Fairplex on Friday, May 5.

As for where exactly to find these foods once you arrive? Chat with the friendly people at the information booth or simply stroll the rows (and rows) of dining choices.

Already dreaming of that first deep-fried s'more? Here's s'more, erm, more to ponder.

An elote-ramen cup of incredible flavor? Yes, please.

Hot Cheetos and pickles topping a pizza is a quintessential fair find.

An assortment of colorful mochi doughnuts.

Tasti's "Nacho Average Cheeseburger" with fries.

Potato mavens, Tasti's also offers a Papas Locas.

Chicken Charlie's deep-fried s'more is a drizzly dream.