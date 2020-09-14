Crocheters Can Add to Giant Griffith Park Yarnscape

What to Know The Autry Museum of the American West

The museum is temporarily closed, but you can mail your crochet project to the museum or drop it off once it reopens

A community yarnscape will be a future centerpiece of the "Investigating Griffith Park" exhibit

How are your crochet skills doing these days?

Have you moved on from small squares to potholders to socks to baby blankets? Have you created a cover for the couch, or crocheted so much you're ready to create a cozy that fits over your entire house?

It's a classic and beautiful calling that has found many new fans during the time of the pandemic, and given longtime crochet buffs the chance to share what they love with family, friends, and the wider public, too.

Now The Autry Museum of the American West has sent out the call to local yarn mavens, and it involves contributing a cool piece to a major exhibition.

True, the museum is temporarily closed, but when it reopens "Investigating Griffith Park" will include a host of locally made crochet pieces that "represent various aspects of the park, from nature to recreational activities."

Think of it as a giant yarnscape, with a theme that's dear to so many of our hearts: Griffith Park.

Do you have a favorite activity while visiting the beloved and spacious spread, which is, yes, home to the museum?

And can you recreate it via yarn?

Then feel free to do so now.

You can send it into The Autry, or drop it off after the museum reopens, and your piece will be added to the exhibition.

A kite is one great, Griffith-fun suggestion, but a small running shoe, a tiny picnic blanket, or a wee carousel horse might be others.

As far as crocheting natural symbols of the park? Surely someone will take on a tree, or a hill, or even a mountain lion.

Read more about the sizable yarnscape project here, and learn how to crochet an earthworm, a party sign, a California poppy, and other icons of the park.

We're looking forward to what's being billed as a "post-pandemic community display," one that is centered on a sunshiny spread that brings so many of us so much joy.

Happy crocheting, LA.