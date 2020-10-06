Crust Us, This Cider Roasted Apple Pie Is for Cheese Lovers

By Alysia Gray Painter

The final few months of the year? As in, the months that end in -ber?

They have quite a few things in common, including the fact that there are several occasions that are all about surprises, specifically surprises hidden inside other things.

Consider Halloween decorations, and the spooky figures that spring out to startle passersby. Or ponder the Thanksgiving turkey, which can hide succulent stuffing, chestnuts, or all of the above.

And Christmas? The surprise-inside moments are plentiful, from Christmas crackers to advent calendars.

But fall always starts this charming annual trend, a trend that is made tastier by the pastry wizards at Cake Monkey.

The Beverly Boulevard-based bakery has created a luscious line-up of autumn-ready confections, including a Cider Roasted Apple Pie that's won raves at both LA Weekly and LA Times, where it was a Critic's Choice pick.

The reason behind sweet's stellar reviews? The pie's toothsome crust includes a surprise: double cheddar cheese that's been folded in and baked to perfection.

The Cider Roasted Apple Pie isn't the only October-ideal eat on the Cake Monkey menu. You can find more seasonal treats below, including other goodies that boast something surprising inside, on top, or all around...

7 photos
1/7
Like cheese with your apple pie? Meet the Cider Roasted Apple Pie, which features double cheddar cheese baked into the crust. The price is $39.
2/7
The Pumpkin Cakewich is gluten free and includes "... maple cinnamon buttercream, chocolate pieces & cinnamon white chocolate coating." It's the bakery's featured cakewich for October. And the price? It's $4.75.
3/7
Do you dig morning breakfast tarts filled with gooey filling? Are you also a cider aficionado? Meet the Apple Pop Pie, priced at $4.75. Pumpkin people there's a filling for you, too, as well as a Brown Sugar pie.
4/7
Finding a chocolate chip cookie with spiced pumpkin zing? That's also free of gluten? Cake Monkey has it, for $3.50.
5/7
The topper festooning this classic gluten-free Pumpkin Loaf? Crunchy and delicious pumpkin seeds. You can buy a slice (in-store only) or mini loaf for $4.75 or go for the whole loaf for $19.75.
6/7
If you're still dreaming of that Pumpkin Pop Pie, mentioned earlier, here's a peek at what it looks like. Autumn vibes to spare.
7/7
The Spiced Pumpkin Crunch Cake is a "... pumpkin cake with Maple Buttercream, crunchy salted caramel pearls, spiced crumble, and topped with sea salt flakes." Get your slice for $8.50.

