Crust Us, This Cider Roasted Apple Pie Is for Cheese Lovers

The final few months of the year? As in, the months that end in -ber?

They have quite a few things in common, including the fact that there are several occasions that are all about surprises, specifically surprises hidden inside other things.

Consider Halloween decorations, and the spooky figures that spring out to startle passersby. Or ponder the Thanksgiving turkey, which can hide succulent stuffing, chestnuts, or all of the above.

And Christmas? The surprise-inside moments are plentiful, from Christmas crackers to advent calendars.

But fall always starts this charming annual trend, a trend that is made tastier by the pastry wizards at Cake Monkey.

The Beverly Boulevard-based bakery has created a luscious line-up of autumn-ready confections, including a Cider Roasted Apple Pie that's won raves at both LA Weekly and LA Times, where it was a Critic's Choice pick.

The reason behind sweet's stellar reviews? The pie's toothsome crust includes a surprise: double cheddar cheese that's been folded in and baked to perfection.

The Cider Roasted Apple Pie isn't the only October-ideal eat on the Cake Monkey menu. You can find more seasonal treats below, including other goodies that boast something surprising inside, on top, or all around...