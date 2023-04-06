Culinary Coachella: Check Out Some of the 2023 Fest's Starriest Snacks

What to Know The 22nd Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2023 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio

Along with the major music acts onstage and eye-catching art installations, the fest will boast several notable dining pop-ups and special food events

Finding a few minutes for a sunny spin on the Ferris wheel, making time to move to the music of a mid-afternoon show, running into friends and chatting, spending a half hour lounging in a shady spot, and repeating it all again: While the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival can seem to rock a relaxed vibe, it possesses a go-go spirit.

Which means that finding vibrant vittles, refreshing drinks, and posher pop-up eating experiences is as important as soaking in the rest of the spectacle.

It's no surprise that the foodie character of Coachella has continued to be on the up-and-up over the years, with acclaimed chefs and well-loved restaurants, from Los Angeles and beyond, regularly appearing at the springtime festival.

Now the culinary line-up for the 2023 two-weekender was just announced and there are plenty of headlines to chew on for the festival's 22nd outing.

The no-alcohol New Bar will make its festival debut, serving a host of libations including non-alcoholic cocktails inspired by Coachella.

Francophiles will want to keep an eye (or rather their taste buds) on the lookout for Camphor's full-service set-up, while Outstanding in the Field will again offer 200 diners an ethereal and appetizing experience that features a curving table and gourmet goodies aplenty.

The full food and drink roster, including an appetite-stoking peek at the bustling Indio Central Market, is live on the Coachella site, but if you're looking to have your hankerings piqued ASAP? Some of the dishes and drinks set to please 2023 festivalgoers are pictured below.

Fans of chorizo-packed breakfast burritos can find them at Alfafa.

More lime for us, please: Tacos 1986 line-up of luscious tortilla-based bites will be available for purchase.

The beloved noodle-filled bowls from Bang Bang Noodles are on the festival menu, delicious.

Lobster rolls from Broad Street Oyster Co. will bring a briny splash to the desert scene.

Load up your fork with Kogi's super-savory Spiced Fries. (photo: Terry Smith)

A Spicy Spring Slice from Prince Street Pizza? Oh yes, please.