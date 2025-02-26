Savor ‘Cinematic Nostalgia' at this glammed-up Culver City film series

What to Know The Golden Screen, A Centennial Screening Series

The Culver Theater and the Culver Hotel in Culver City

Every month through July, a classic flick will screen at the Culver Theatre, with a gathering at The Culver Hotel to follow (cocktails and small bites will be served)

"Goldfinger" opens the series Feb. 26

$47.25 per person; a cocktail and light bites at The Culver Hotel are included, while concessions at the theater are available for a fee

Seating is not assigned, so arrive early; "Goldfinger" screens at 7 p.m., but check back for details regarding future screenings

The series pays tribute to "the Centennial celebrations of both The Culver Hotel and MGM — hosted in partnership with The Culver Theater"

Timing is everything in the movies, they say, and on this point, the fabled and mysterious "they" are entirely correct.

A well-delivered punchline, the perfect cut or dissolve, the final emotional fade-out: Everything seen, heard, and experienced in a film needs to arrive, and depart, at the perfect moment.

So you might say that the Golden Screen film series is landing at just about the loveliest and most movie-est time possible.

The special monthly events, which are presented by MGM and The Culver Hotel, are launching during Oscar Week, and while they won't spotlight the current crop of nominees, they will look back, in laudatory fashion, at some of the cinematic classics that have shaped our collective love of the movies.

"Goldfinger" opens the series Feb. 26, with "Fistful of Dollars" shimmering March 27. "To Live and Die in LA," "West Side Story" (1961), "Some Like It Hot," and "Thelma & Louise" will follow, with each film enjoying its own monthly spotlight, with a late-July conclusion.

The Culver Theater screenings will capture the movie magic, for sure, but so will the after-gatherings at The Culver Hotel down the street.

The hotel has its own movie-major history — it's linked with "The Wizard of Oz" and served as a luminous landing pad for several stars in the MGM universe — so count on the cocktails and light bites served after each film to have a certain flair.

It's a swell way to wish the Culver Hotel and MGM a very happy centennial, and to swank-it-up, if you're feeling it, for a great screening and great after-affair.

No Oscar-style gowns are required, but a little film-inspired flash — or perhaps an outfit that's an ode to Marilyn Monroe or James Bond — is always an appropriate way to do couture in cinematic Culver City.