A ‘curated experience' devoted to chocolate debuts in Echo Park

What to Know The Chocolate Dispensary

1605 E. Grafton Street in Echo Park

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Taste craft chocolates at the sizable shop and café; new selections will be available every Wednesday; French-style sipping chocolate is also on the menu

Squares, drops, twists, bars, chewies, nuggets, and steamy cups of milky bliss: We unabashedly obsess over chocolate in all of its fantastical forms, even as we gooily gravitate to the goodies we love best.

But finding a gooey-good, super-expansive wonderland of chocolate, a well-appointed shop and café that honors palate-tempting candies from around the planet, can be as hard as breaking a candy bar exactly in two, should you wish to share it with a pal (always a good idea).

The Chocolate Dispensary, a new chocolate-themed destination in Echo Park, has taken up the mouthwatering mantle with the goal of exploring all the cravings-filled corners of the vast chocolate realm.

And we do mean "realm": The Chocolate Dispensary features "... over 850 rotating chocolates from 100 makers around the world," with tantalizing tastings, drinks made from 100% cacao (not always easy to find), and other singular sweets on the luscious line-up.

"We're creating more than a chocolate shop — it's a space where our passions can flourish and bring people together around thoughtfully curated, ethically sourced craft chocolate," says co-founder Kala Maxym.

"We believe knowing where your chocolate comes from and how it's made is essential. By connecting customers directly with these exceptional makers, we're inviting our community to be part of a global movement that values sustainable farming practices, fair compensation for farmers, and the preservation of chocolate's rich heritage."

Ms. Maxym and her husband and business partner Dale Roy Robinson are dedicated to "supply chain transparency" via "one-on-one relationships" with a variety of chocolate producers.

Artisanal confections are plentiful at The Chocolate Dispensary, along with "small batch" spreads and fine chocolate created expressly for baking.

Ms. Maxym helmed Five Senses Tasting, a vino company with a musical component, and worked in opera, too, so expect to find a bit of flair in the fanciful shop.

But don't go seeking an air of exclusivity nor any sort of snootiness. The shop is putting a lighthearted twist on traditional presentation, with sections devoted to "Hardcore" chocolates as well as an offbeat assortment of "Weird" whimsies.

The shop and café are open daily, and there are yummy events on the schedule; find out more now.