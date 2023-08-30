Curious adventures await at this ‘Alice in Wonderland'-inspired pop-up

What to Know "Wander Through Wonderland," an immersive experience, is bringing whimsical moments to the Shakespeare Club of Pasadena

Sept. 13-24, 2023

$39 and up

Locating a rabbit hole in the vicinity of the Shakespeare Club of Pasadena, a handsome and historical building that sits to the immediate east of the nature-filled Arroyo Seco?

Warrens are definitely nearby, thanks to the fact that plenty of long-eared residents call the iconic arroyo home.

But a different sort of rabbit hole, the kind of magical portal found in the pages of a celebrated storybook, will open over a few September days at the storied structure located at 171 S. Grand Avenue.

"Wander Through Wonderland," an immersive experience inspired by "Alice in Wonderland," will bring literary whimsy, oversized teapots, and glad-hearted gameplay to the picturesque place beginning on Sept. 13.

A live performance featuring some of author Lewis Carroll's timeless characters, photo opportunities, and activities of an imaginative nature are part of the playful pop-up.

General admission covers plenty of that playfulness, but if you'd like to join the Mad Hatter's Tea, a merry sit-down offering that will be catered by San Marino Cafe? There's a ticketing tier you'll want to explore.

Eager to try out the longer VIP experience? That, too, is an option you may want to run after, much like Alice dashed after the White Rabbit.

It's an excellent pairing of a literary legend and location. Consider this: Both of Pasadena's longtime nicknames — those would be Crown City and Rose City, of course — dovetail nicely with the tale's incredible Queen of Hearts, her queenly style, and her rosy design aesthetic.

So don your own crown and make for the Crown City in mid-September, where "Alice"-inspired amusements shall reign very close to an arroyo where, yes, real cottontail rabbits, the kind without waistcoats and pocket watches, do run free.