SoCal Wienerfest has bacon-flavored bubbles and oodles of ‘doxie moxie'

What to Know SoCal Wienerfest

Free; Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Huntington Dog Beach

A competition for the best beach outfit is on the schedule, as is a hot dog-eating contest

We're not often in a place where we're invited to leap in the air and playfully bite at bacon bubbles — thus far, such a whimsical option has been kept off menus, certainly because restaurants would like guests to stay in their seats — but there are those energetic events that cater to bacon bubble biters.

We are, of course, paying homage to dogs, those devoted devourers of flavored bubbles. But finding plucky places that have bacon bubble biting, not to mention cute canine-oriented competitions involving beachy costumes and the eating of hot dogs, isn't always easy.

Unless, of course, you're familiar with SoCal Wienerfest, an ocean-adjacent affair that is very much, as the name suggests, about celebrating delightful doxies.

Or, if you prefer to stay a bit more proper, the Dachshund, that proud, low-to-the-ground, ultra-handsome pup with a penchant for loyalty to their people and admirable spunkiness.

The party will trot to Huntington Dog Beach on June 1, giving these diminutive dogs a chance to romp, frolic, enjoy a few lighthearted competitions, and savor an old-fashioned day on the sand.

The Dachshund Derby is also a centerpiece of the celebration, a fleet favorite that will find these dedicated doxies dashing with all of their impressive might.

Attending SoCal Weinerfest is free, but you may want to spend time shopping and supporting the dogly vendors featured at the festival. There's some sweet SoCal Weinerfest merchandise to consider, too, including t-shirts and a tote bag.

While the festival, which first romped in 2016, is very much about the appreciation of these adorable animals and meeting other Dachshund buffs, it also raises awareness about rescue, adoption, and intervertebral disc disease.

This isn't the only breed-themed bash to pop up at the popular Fidos-in-the-foam destination; the So Cal Corgi Beach Day is a popular event at the location.