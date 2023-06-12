Dairy good news: The famous Cheese Store of Beverly Hills to expand

What to Know The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills was founded in 1967

The fabled cheese-and-more shop will move from Beverly Drive to South Santa Monica Boulevard later this summer

The new larger location will offer an even "wider selection of cheese" as well as fresh pastas, tapenades, and more

One thing is true for the lover of melts, fondues, raclettes, and poutines: The refrigerator dairy drawer, no matter how capacious, is never large enough.

Especially after the dairy devotee has called upon a sublime shop like The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, one of Southern California's longest-running and most lauded cheeseries.

Founded in 1967, the stocked-with-sophisticated-snacks store has become a stalwart on the regional cheeses-and-more scene, offering a variety of cheddars, goudas, blues, and beyond, as well as all of the accompaniments that so flavorfully enhance such sublime supping.

But if you've been rolling your wheels in the direction of Beverly Drive for a good long time to pick up a wheel or two of your favorite savory spreadable, you'll soon want to look to 9705 S. Santa Monica Boulevard, where the new, greatly expanded Cheese Store will soon debut.

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills

"For more than twenty years, The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills has been like a second home to me, and I am thrilled to combine all of the aspects of the store that our customers have cherished for the past half century with a much more modern, robust culinary experience," said Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills.

"The new location will offer so much more to the community that's supported us since day one."

The specialty foods line-up at the new flagship store will also feature Domenico's Foods, which will soon be shipped nationwide.

The company, which features pestos, sauces, and more, is "...DiBartolomeo's fresh and imported Italian specialty foods brand, which he launched at The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills many years back with the debut of his home-made, sun-dried tomatoes."

But it isn't simply about shopping for great ingredients, gourmet gift baskets, or the sorts of quick pick-up items that make for a classy dinner at home; the expanded Cheese Store will include tony tastings, appetizing events, and other special happenings that will up the venue's convivial spirit.

Wines, craft beers, and celebratory libations will also be for sale. For all things cheesy and cheerful, wheel by this site for updates on the upcoming location.