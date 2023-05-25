Dairy Queen Is Discontinuing a Fan-Favorite Flavor and Customers are Seeing Red

A recent scoop about a popular soft serve ice cream chain is going to be tough to swallow for some.

Dairy Queen confirmed, after rumors swirled online, that it is indeed discontinuing its Cherry Dipped Cone.

On May 18, TikTok user @dqshelbytwpmi, which is the account for a Dairy Queen location in Shelby Township, Michigan posted a video claiming that the chain’s cherry cone dip was hanging up its vibrant red hat, so to speak.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 3.7 million times, the TikToker walks us through the news as the dessert in question is being made.

“I love coming on here to tell you guys when Dairy Queen has a new product, but unfortunately today I have some bad news and I feel like a lot of people will be upset about this,” they say.

“I don’t know when or if it’s returning but Dairy Queen is discontinuing their cherry cone dip,” the user continues. “It’s already sold out in our warehouse, so once we deplete the inventory in the store, it will be sold out until further notice.”

A quick jaunt over to the Dairy Queen website shows that Cherry is no longer there; only Churro, Chocolate and Vanilla remain.

“At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued,” a Dairy Queen spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future. Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available.”

News of the flavor’s elimination has hit fans hard, and many took to social media to lament the loss of the dipped delicacy.

how DARE dairy queen discontinue the cherry dip!!!! #dairyqueen #cherry — Lily Morrice (@LilyMorrice) May 19, 2023

“How DARE dairy queen discontinue the cherry dip!!!!” exclaimed one fan on Twitter.

“DAIRY QUEEN IS GETTING RID OF THE CHERRY DIPPED CONE??? Year ruined,” asked another Twitter user.

They're getting rid of the cherry dipped cone from dairy Queen pic.twitter.com/B9uyF794n7 — kim 🍊 (@kimsfoodreviews) May 24, 2023

“They’re getting rid of the cherry dipped cone from dairy Queen,” tweeted another, sharing a meme of Trisha Paytas sobbing uncontrollably to illustrate their woe.

“Cherry is the best flavor though,” wrote a TikTok commenter, and another joked, “I’m suing Dairy Queen.”

This isn’t the first time the chain has put its vast vats of cherry-flavored liquid away, however. In May 2022, fans were thrilled to hear that the cherry dip was returning for a limited time after an undisclosed hiatus. The cone has been on and off the menu over the past few years.

So, cross your cherry stems that this is just another break before we’re all enjoying the crimson sweet again, some time in the future.

For those wondering if their local shop still has any cherry dip left, some advice: I just gave my local DQ in the D.C. metro area a call and they said they still have it in store, for now. So, as you read this, I’m probably off enjoying my last Cherry Dipped Cone, at least for a while.

