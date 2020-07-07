Dana Point Harbor's Becoming a Drive-In

What to Know "Moana" screens near the water on July 16

$25 per car

Live music before the show; you can order dinner boxes from local eateries ahead of time

Debating the biggest summer trends?

It's a time-honored fall tradition, for friends who like to look back and ponder what summer songs captured the public's shared fancy, what clothes were talked about for a week or two, and the books and movies that kept us captivated while the temperature was high.

Without a doubt, the drive-in has made a resurgence during the summer of 2020, due to the coronavirus-related closings of traditional, sit-inside cinemas.

This means that actual drive-ins, those places with permanent screens and spots for cars, are welcoming new customers, while other places are offering pop-up drive-ins for those looking for a different movie-watching experience.

Dana Point Harbor is one of those locations, and the drive-in planned for July 16 is beautifully suited to the ocean-adjacent setting.

It's "Moana," an instant Disney classic that finds its thrilling story, and literal heart, in the big water.

If you haven't ever enjoyed "Moana" while sitting a short walk from the waves, plan your visit to Dana Point Harbor on July 16 for the car-ready movie night.

The film begins at 8 o'clock, but arrive early for live music at 6:30. The cost of your car's entry?

It's $25, and tickets can be found here.

And if you and the family want to dine before or during the film in your car, you can order a to-go box or two from a local eatery.

The pop-up drive-in and "Moana" event is all part of Dana Point Harbor's "You, Me + Vitamin Sea" programming, which is giving visitors to the Pacific-pretty destinations safe-minded recreation ideas during the summer of 2020.