Dance at a Holiday-Themed Silent Disco in Costa Mesa

What to Know Julianne and George Argyros Plaza at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Friday, Dec. 9

$15

Carols, at their very jauntiest, can cause just about any toe to tap, hip to sway, and fingers to snap.

And the seasonal songs, on the whole? They rank high on the jaunty scale, thanks to the inclusion of various jingle-producing items, the sounds of reindeer hooves, and all of the effects that simulate a spirited, gingerbread-scented scene.

So not dancing to one of these ditties when you encounter it? It can be difficult to unsway your hips and unsnap your fingers when at the grocery store, a favorite shop, or any other spot where you might hear a snippet of a carol come December.

There is a sparkly-hearted place, however, where snapping, swaying, and moving to a merry beat is effervescently encouraged: the Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The Costa Mesa cultural destination has created a night for those people who know that A) carols are cool and B) dancing is cool, too.

"Silent Night Silent Disco" will take to the dance floor on Friday, Dec. 9 at the center's Argyros Plaza.

The "Silent Disco" part means that, yes, you'll don a pair of headphones, which is where you'll hear both carols and current hits.

While the tunes will have a heaping of ho, ho, ho, they don't all need to be seasonal, in short. There will be a trio of channels to choose from, should you need a brief break from tales of candy canes and silver lanes aglow.

Ugly sweaters?

You know they're "encouraged" without us even saying so, so go the distance in the whole bright top, tinselled hair, red-and-green dancing shoes distance. There shall be photo booths, plural, as in multiple spots to capture an over-the-top image of the evening, so consider if you'd like to wear your dreidel-shaped eye glasses or ornament-lined headband.

A ticket? It's $15, and you can purchase it in advance, which is always a fine idea but especially during the most packed-with-events stretch of the year.

Practicing your moves to "Deck the Halls" or "Jingle Bell Rock" now?

We surely would, but then you are likely already burnishing your stuff at the grocery store, and your favorite local shop, and all of the other locations currently playing a carol-heavy soundtrack.