Dance DTLA Returns With Free, Under-the-Stars Fun

If you consider yourself to be a dance-out-loud-er, the sort of person that will shake a hip in pretty much any spot a hip can be shaken, then you're like the sort of reveler that appreciates a joyful, pay-nothing, enjoy-the-evening event centered around movement.

And Dance DTLA?

It certainly is one of Southern California's best-known and beloved-est bastions of sheer swing-a-tude, a summertime series that invites people of all ages to exuberantly shake their stuff at the Music Center's picturesque Jerry Moss Plaza.

Dance DTLA

The free happenings are ready to again tap a toe, starting on Friday, June 3, so find your dancing shoes, that one skirt with flare, your favorite boogie buddy, and make plans to pop by one or more nights in the months ahead.

Important info? Dance DTLA will take a few Fridays off in 2022, so you'll want to check the schedule.

And checking the schedule is a smart move in general, for each Dance DTLA night has a different theme.

Motown is up first, on June 3, with Salsa, Hip Hop, and Bollywood all on the schedule. There's an Argentine Tango night, a K-Pop party, and a vivacious gathering devoted to Voguing.

And if you've never tangoed outside of your living room, fret not: Free instruction is part of each Dance DTLA evening, giving newbies a chance to learn the moves and more experienced dancers a chance to burnish their skills.

If you've like to attend, you're invited to RSVP on the Dance DTLA site (where a note strongly recommends arriving with a mask).

Don't wait too long to try out your best twirls and dips: This starlit spectacular will wrap it all up on Sept. 2 with a sweet night devoted to Samba.