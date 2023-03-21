Dance Movies Will Leap Into the Melrose Rooftop Theatre, All April Long

What to Know Melrose Rooftop Theatre at E.P. & L.P., 603 N. La Cienega Boulevard in West Hollywood

Saturdays in April, beginning April 1; other films are screening on other nights of the week, including "Moulin Rouge" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

$25 entry; $49 entry and dinner; other packages available

If April isn't the most popular month when it comes to those times of year that instantly jumpstart a poem, it must certainly be in serious competition for the crown.

You only need to look at any sonnet or flowery novel to find all sorts of April odes, those reasons that the most uplifting season might make your heart flutter, your legs leap, and your arms twirl.

Also uplifting? A local outdoor movie series has taken April's naturally effervescent soul to heart and created a five-film extravaganza devoted to dance.

Specifically, some of the best-known and best-loved movies of dance cinema, including "Grease" and "Dirty Dancing," which are the first two toe-tappers on the line-up.

Melrose Rooftop Cinema will screen one dance film, or a film that features some memorable dance scenes, each Saturday starting on April 1 (no fooling).

April 2023 also boasts five Saturdays — no fooling, again — which is a notion that might make anyone want to break out into a happy dance.

The other gems on the music-fun, dance-happy include "Flash Dance," "The Bodyguard," and "Singin' in the Rain."

This is all happening with a picturesque view of the Hollywood Hills, so lovely.

Also lovely? The setting is the L.P. rooftop, meaning guests can go for a dinner & movie package, if that tempts them.

Individual headsets — they're wireless — provide the sound while a concession stand selling popcorn, candy, and other noshables is nearby.

Ready to dance into April?

It's a month that almost demands a joyful leap forward. Find five get-moving movies at this West Hollywood pop-up, a starlit cinema brimming with comfy seats, beverages, and a roster of blockbusters, every Saturday night of the month.