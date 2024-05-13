Dance over to the Getty Villa for a day of culture and art at this free Family Festival

What to Know Villa Family Festival at the Getty Villa Museum, celebrating the "Picture Worlds: Greek, Maya, Mocha Pottery" exhibition

Free entry; a timed reservation is required (parking is an additional fee); Sunday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Maya calendar, pre-Colombian instruments, Peruvian and Greek dances, and a host of engaging activities weave through the all-ages event

The school year is ending, ish, and summer is starting, ish, but we're still in that merry May space that has plenty of playful potential.

In short, finding educational and effervescent events is key for plenty of families, but so are free festivals, the no-admission-required happenings that fill up a sunny spring Sunday.

On second thought: We're always and forever open to educational and effervescent events that don't require an entry fee, whatever the season. But that one is wonderfully ahead at the Getty Villa, a festival that is occurring during that magical moment that's between-ish school and summer, feels like a true treat.

It's the Villa Family Festival, a cultural celebration set to flower on May 19.

"Cultures from opposite sides of the world come together at this daylong family festival," promises the Pacific Palisades museum, an event that celebrates the "Picture Worlds: Greek, Maya, Mocha Pottery" exhibition.

Some of the enchanting activities include opportunities to "(m)ove to traditional Greek folk music, enjoy the dances and sounds of diverse Peruvian cultures, create your own melodies with pre-Columbian instruments, explore the Maya calendar, and witness a ballgame that has roots going back 3,500 years."

The world of Maya hieroglyphics, learning about the sacred talking stick, and a Ceremonial Maya Procession and Invocation are on the vibrant schedule; just check the roster and make sure you're at the museum when the event or events you have in mind are happening.

While the Villa Family Festival is free, keep in mind you'll want to book your timed ticket in advance. Also, there is a fee to park at the Getty Villa.