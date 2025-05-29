Dance over six sublime summer nights, for free, at The Music Center

What to Know "Dance DTLA"

The "ultimate free Friday night dance party" will be back at The Music Center's Jerry Moss Plaza over six summer nights

June 20 and 27; July 11, 18, and 25; Aug. 1 (the series is taking July 4 off, do note)

7-10 p.m.

Free admission

Each night has a theme — Bollywood opens the series June 20 — and complimentary dance lessons are part of the energetic scene

"Where should we go dancing?" is a question that is asked daily in our music-loving, get-moving, let-loose megalopolis.

And the answers are plentiful, catering to all sorts of interests, tastes, and locations.

But if it is a summer Friday, and you're somewhere in the vibrant vicinity of The Music Center, and you're seeking a pay-nothing way to twirl, swirl, and feel the magic, you know where to go: Jerry Moss Plaza.

That's long been the shimmering site of "Dance DTLA," a free series of dance-tastic nights that festoon the summer calendar like so many lights on a string.

The fun returns on the first day of summer 2025 — that's June 20 — with an evening devoted to Bollywood. Afrobeats, Salsa, Cumbia, Reggaetón, and Disco will all headline their own vibrant nights, so be sure to check the calendar before heading downtown.

Do keep in mind that the series will take the day off in honor of the Fourth of July.

Oh yes, as for arriving on the early-ish side for a free lesson?

We could all use a few move-polishing tips from a great dance instructor, and this series makes that playfully possible.

You might even connect with a few new-to-you friends while trying out a fresh sway or step. Consider you're all out with the same shared purpose: To have a super, spirit-raising time on a starry summer Friday.

Bringing in alcohol is not permitted, keep in mind. Good to know? Food and beverages will be for sale around the plaza area.