Dance to stylish sounds from the past inside the luxe Los Angeles Theatre

What to Know Alex Mendham at the Los Angeles Theatre, presented by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles

Friday, Aug. 18

$75; $80 at the door; $40 add-on after-party ticket

Back-to-school shopping is dominating our thoughts as August reaches its mid-point, which means we're likely not considering our splashier sartorial choices, those shimmering gowns, beaded capes, and fancy tuxedoes, complete with tails.

Consider such opulent outfits, though, we'd love to, especially when we know there's a splashy soirée that shall soon tap its proverbial baton against the music stand and start up the sepia-toned tunes inside one of Southern California's most storied spaces.

That song-packed spectacular will raise the roof, or rather the impressively lofty baroque ceilings, of the Los Angeles Theatre when energetic bandleader Alex Mendham and His Orchestra raise their instruments and festively ferry guests back to the vibrant venue's earliest days, around the time when Charlie Chaplin's "City Lights" enjoyed its glittering premiere.

Presented by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, the fabulously attired fundraiser will help guide the 1931 theater into a promising future.

In addition to the live orchestral dance music, which will cover some of the swellest ditties of a century or so ago, the Friday, Aug. 18 celebration will spotlight cinema — think a silent Chaplin gem — as well as theater tours.

The LA Follies will up the atmos with some plucky performances, Sipsmith Gin is behind the effervescent cocktails, and Nickel Diner Catering is handling the hankering end of the night (yep, we're talking good grub, so plan on purchasing a snack or two to keep your shimmying energy high).

Magical moments, as in actual magic acts, will add to the ensorcelled enchantment of the evening.

There's an after-party, too, with its own separate ticket, if you just can't bear to depart the speakeasy too soon.

Adding to the glam'd-up gathering's oh-so-speakeasy-ish aura? You'll enter the main event off an alley, much like one might have decades ago.

Just be sure to "follow the light" through St. Vincent's Court, where security will greet you.

Read all you need to know before you go, purchase your entry in advance, and find all of your finest feathers and frippery for this one: The lavish look of the lark, and those in attendance, will drink deeply from the well that is Hollywood's Golden Age.