David Lynch's director's chair and a ‘Twin Peaks' prop are going to auction

What to Know The David Lynch Collection Auction

Presented by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies

Wednesday, June 18

The auction will be both live and online

Julien's Studios at 13007 S. Western Avenue in Gardena

The filmmaker's director's chair, a framed photograph seen in "Twin Peaks: The Return," and Winkie's Sunset Boulevard menus (used in 2001's "Mulholland Drive") are part of the collection

The owls may not be what they seem, but the hundreds of wonders orbiting the wondrous world of director David Lynch are many and marvelous.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The lauded director, known for his surreal, humorous, and otherworldly cinematic journeys, artscapes, music, and writings, passed away in January 2025 at age 78.

And many of those one-of-a-kind treasures will go to auction in June as part of The David Lynch Collection, including a director's chair and "Blue Velvet" albums owned by Mr. Lynch.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The auction, presented by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies, will take place live in Southern California and online June 18.

Over 450 items owned or associated with David Lynch will be on the block.

Look also for the director's 35mm print of his acclaimed first film "Eraserhead" and a "Twin Peaks" red curtain owned by the director, described as "Black Lodge style" as well as a zig-zag rug.

Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies

Other personal items from the director's home, including an espresso machine — Mr. Lynch was a well-known coffee lover — will be among the fan-prized finds.

David Lynch was also known for his singular performance of Gordon Cole on "Twin Peaks," and a framed photo of a nuclear bomb explosion seen in the character's office on "Twin Peaks: The Return" will also be up for auction.

Prop menus from Winkie's Sunset Boulevard, as seen in "Mulholland Drive" from 2001, are part of the expansive collection, too.

"Julien's and TCM are honored to represent and offer to the public for the first time this incredible collection of one of the greatest and most revered filmmakers of all time, David Lynch," said Catherine Williamson, Managing Director of Entertainment, Julien's Auctions.

"These historical and cherished pieces reflecting David Lynch's singular artistic vision, as well as his passions and pursuits ranging from his director's chair, espresso machine to his guitar, record collections, and 'Twin Peaks'-style decor, come directly from the home of the visionary artist whose enigmatic films stirred our most imaginative and collective surreal dreams.

As mentioned, the owls may not be what they seem, a spooky and secretive suggestion hailing from the dream realm of "Twin Peaks," but hundreds of real-world items from the storied life of David Lynch will soon be on view, and on the bid-ready block, in June.

An event unrelated to the auction but sure to mean much to David Lynch fans is scheduled for May 31: A "Blue Velvet" screening and David Lynch tribute at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where the director was laid to rest earlier this year.