DC superheroes, and a few villains, alight at Six Flags Magic Mountain

What to Know DC Heroes and Villains Fest

Six Flags Magic Mountain

June 20-July 26, 2025; Fridays and Saturdays

Park admission required

The DC Heroes Bash Cavalcade, superhero meet-and-greets, superheroic snacks, and other Gotham-tastic goodies and goings-on will festoon the Valencia theme park's first month of summer

The festival features character showdowns, music performances, and other DC-inspired sights, sounds, and superheroic touchstones

It's hard to predict when you might encounter an iconic comic book character, specifically a Gotham-protecting superhero or merrily wicked villain.

But if you point your superjet in the direction of Valencia, and put your wheels down near Six Flags Magic Mountain, chances are as strong as Superman that you'll cross paths with a powerful presence or two.

For the theme park is launching a special series of superheroic — and supervillainous — happenings, all to give the official start of summer some Kryptonite-free kick.

Fans of Six Flags know that this particular match-up — theme park and superhero fun — fits like a glove, perhaps like a pair of purple gloves the Joker might favor.

After all, the theme park is well-known home to thrilling attractions like BATMAN The Ride, LEX LUTHOR: Drop of Doom, and WONDER WOMAN Flight of Courage.

Now DC Heroes and Villains Fest will pay tribute to some of the best-known DC characters, those noble and occasionally nefarious legends we love.

From June 20-July 26, the theme park will feature a host of goings-on, including the DC Heroes Bash Cavalcade and a chance to meet some of the characters you love.

Note that everything is happening Fridays and Saturdays, so plan your visit around those days if you'd like to bask in the superhero splendor.

There's a musical performance by Catwoman on the summer-flavored schedule, and the Superhero Smackdown, which will find Wonder Woman, Robin, and other fearless favorites squaring off against some of the plot-iest and panache-iest villains in the D.C. canon.

For all of the events during this multi-week celebration, and information on the Six Flags Magic Mountain rides that find their adrenaline-pumping inspiration in the DC universe, pilot your superjet in the direction of this site now.