Decorate Spring Cookies for This Virtual Contest

What to Know MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana (temporarily closed)

Share your decorated cookies through April 12 at midnight

Two winners will win $50 California Pizza Kitchen gift cards

Have you been spending more time with your rolling pin these days? How about various cookie cutters? And your piping bags?

Or did you just come to piping bags, for the first time, and have they changed up your baking game significantly?

However you're approaching the creation of sweet things to eat, keep in mind that there are prizes to win for the most fancifully and beautifully decorated cookies you can produce, thanks to a contest hosted by MainPlace Mall.

And the prizes? Oh hello: California Pizza Kitchen gift cards, worth fifty bucks each, are on the flour-covered table.

For the Santa Ana mall is holding this virtual and tasty showdown, which is on through April 12. The rules aren't too sticky, though your favorite dough might be.

"To enter, bake a batch of your favorite spring-themed cookies, then share a photo of your family enjoying your cookie creations in the comments section on the MainPlace Mall Facebook event post before Sunday, April 12th, at midnight."

There'll be two winners, is the word from the temporarily shuttered mall.

MainPlace Mall has been hosting several online happenings, including storytimes and more. The cookie decorating event is the latest join-in happening created for the whole family.

Follow the mall on its social media pages to see what else it has in store, to keep us busy and creative at home, this spring.