Snack your way through Little Tokyo on a ‘Delicious'-ly popular food tour

What to Know Delicious Little Tokyo x Little Tokyo Earth Day Celebration

Saturday, April 19

A la carte tickets are available for each event; Matcha Mania, which will feature a quartet of matcha goodies and more, is $45

Pop-up diversions, such as arts & crafts, will add to the uplifting atmosphere of the popular event, which will include an Earth Day focus

The promise of sweet matcha treats, buns full of a bean-y luciousness, elegant udon dishes, and toothsome mochi goodies is always awaiting us in Little Tokyo, but on one special afternoon in the springtime?

The famous foodstuffs of the famously foodie-friendly neighborhood are in flavor-forward focus, thanks to the return of the ever-popular, sure-to-book-up Delicious Little Tokyo.

The event celebrates the restaurant-packed area's many incredible restaurants, bars, bakeries, ramen houses, teriyaki mainstays, and dozens of dining destinations beyond.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

And in 2025, Delicious Little Tokyo is marking a milestone — the festivity is turning 10 — and the Little Tokyo Earth Day Celebration, too.

The date is Saturday, April 19 and tickets are on sale.

The offerings are a la carte, so you'll want to consider which events you'd like to join.

Matcha Mania, which begins at 1 o'clock, is $45 — four matcha treats are part of the snacky scene — while Green Eats and Treats, also priced at $45, which feature Shirataki Noodle Tofu Salad and other tempting choices.

For all of the yummy selections, and to peruse the workshops, too, visit this site now.

Can't do April 19 but you say you're eager to explore Little Tokyo's eateries on your own?

Here's a list of small businesses around the area, and some very solid tips on Metro-ing it to the DTLA neighborhood — Little Tokyo has its own station just steps away from the heart of the appetizing action — whenever you please.