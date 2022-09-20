Delicious Openings Abound, From the Ocean to Pasadena

What to Know Massis Kabob's first-ever stand-alone location is located at Colorado Boulevard and Glendale Avenue in Glendale

The new Fogo de Chão is located at 234 E. Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams is now scooping on Third Street Promenade

Cuisine-themed debuts popping around Southern California?

The word "bounty" springs to mind, and as does "deliciousness," as do the words "where do I go and what shall I eat and where can I peruse a menu?"

A few popular sup-out spots have had major openings around town in recent days, giving people hankering for classic kabobs, Brazilian bites, and sweet Santa Barbara-style scoops plenty to enjoy.

As for those Santa Barbara scoops? We're talking about McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, of course, the American Riviera-started dessert destination, a favorite that's been topping cones high since 1949.

McConnell's began expanding beyond Santa Barbara a few years ago, with fresh locations around the region, and the freshest?

It's on the Third Street Promenade. And on Sept. 21, from 4 to 7 in the evening? Visitors will enjoy a complimentary single scoop at the new location, as well as free swag bags.

Massis Kabob has been a savory favorite at local Westfield shopping centers for some time now, but there's big news from the company, which is known for a host of amazing Armenian- and Persian-inspired dishes.

Look for the first-ever Massis Kabob on the corner of Colorado Boulevard and Glendale Avenue in Glendale, and look for the luscious line-up you live: Those Jumbo Pita Wraps, filling gyros, and perfect Persian basmati rice.

"The Glendale community has been welcoming and supportive of our family for nearly five decades, so it's only fitting that we debut our first standalone restaurant in the city that helped make Massis Kabob what it is today," said Gevik Baghdassarian, a co-owner in the family business along with brother Peter, who assumed the Massis Kabob helm after their father's passing five years ago.

"We've made it through some of the restaurant industry's most challenging times, and the unwavering support of our guests and community means the world to us," said co-owner Peter. “We want to give back with a new restaurant to enjoy Massis Kabob’s fresh, traditional cuisine."

And in the Crown City, right on Colorado Boulevard?

Brazilian fare is in the succulent spotlight at the newest Fogo de Chão, which opened on Sept. 16, 2022.

The restaurant, located in the Historic Pasadena Bank Tower, boasts a traditional churrasco experience, with filet mignon, cowboy ribeye, and lamp chops among the hearty choices.

But there is something sweet to be found among the savory selections: "A portion of the first week's sales will be donated to the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, which supports non-profit organizations in the Pasadena area, funding sports and recreation activities, visual and performing arts and education programs."

"Giving back to the community is part of Fogo de Chão's mission, and the local team is looking forward to making its entrance to Pasadena and continue its commitment to serving the community."