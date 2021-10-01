Descanso Gardens Fans, Get Tickets to Two Twinkly To-Dos

What to Know La Cañada Flintridge

"Carved" and "Enchanted Forest of Light" tickets are available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1

"Carved" runs from Oct. 11-31, "Enchanted Forest of Light" twinkles from Nov. 21, 2021 through Jan. 9, 2022

The veil of night seems to thicken when October arrives, at least in our over-heated, Halloween-loving imaginations.

Not only does the sun set happen earlier each day, but the low-lit level of dark-a-tude seems more impenatrable in a whimsical way, making us long for illuminated experiences.

And Descanso Gardens? As is twinkly tradition, the La Cañada Flintridge destination is happy to fill our after-dark vision with fantastical shows of sparkling lights, all presented in the oak-filled expanses of the 150-acre property.

Those ethereal outdoor presentations will return in 2021, after a year away due to the pandemic.

"Carved," which boasts a flicker-flicker jack o'lantern theme, glows from Oct. 11 to 31, while "Enchanted Forest of Light," which greets the holidays with illuminated installations, glitters from Nov. 21 through Jan. 9, 2022.

Tickets to both spectaculars became available to members on the first day of September, but now it is the general public's turn to secure their admission to these after-dark delights.

The on-sale date for those tickets? It's Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 in the morning.

As for what attendees at "Carved" can expect? Well, for spooky starters, hundreds of pumpkins lining pretty pathways in the garden, as well as large-scale seasonal sculptures made with natural materials.

The squash-covered, snapshot-sweet Pumpkin House will also be back, as well as those tip-packed pumpkin-carving demos.

And at "Enchanted Forest of Light"? Talk about utter magic: Artist Tom Fruin's stained glass works will be back, but there's a picturesque twist this time: Look for an "entire town" of these small and brightly lit buildings.

Weekend slots can fill up at both events, do note, so if you are eager to step into the night, and then the light of Descanso Gardens and two of its most marvelous annual happenings, you'll want to buy soon after tickets go on sale.