La Monarca's new Catrina Cake debuts in time for Día de los Muertos

What to Know New Día de los Muertos Catrina Cake

The tiramisu dessert, graced with a portrait of a Catrina, is available at La Monarca Bakery & Cafe locations

Pre-orders available through Oct. 30

$38

Día de los Muertos dining?

It's a delicious and even dreamlike topic to ponder, whether you're considering serving some of the favorite dishes of a dearly departed loved one, traditional fall foods, or ethereal eats that are synonymous with the holiday, like Pan de Muerto.

Cakes, too, play a role in the All Souls' Day feasting, especially if the soul you're fondly remembering was an ardent fan of a particular type of cake.

Now a new and sweet option has debuted for the 2024, and it features a festive portrait of a Catrina, the flower-bedecked, hat-adorned figure who may be found gracing Día de los Muertos observances throughout Mexico and beyond.

"The Catrina symbolizes the beauty of life after death and guidance," shares the bakery, making the new Catrina Cake a poignant and festively fitting choice for the early-November occasion.

La Monarca Bakery & Cafe created the eight-inch tiramisu treat, which is priced at $38. The toothsome temptation features "moist vanilla cake with espresso, cream cheese, and espresso chantilly cream," oh yummy.

This size is about right for 10 to 15 people, and you'll want to place your order by Oct. 30, if you'd like it in time for Día de los Muertos.

And, as is tradition, the bakeries, which can be found in Highland Park, South Pasadena, and other locations around Southern California, will offer pan de muerto and colorful conchas, too, should you need more goodies for your ofrenda or event.

Check out the La Monarca menu, ordering recommendations, and prices now.