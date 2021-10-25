Día de los Muertos Festivities Begin at Olvera Street

What to Know Oct. 25-Nov. 2, 2021; Novenario Processions each evening at 7 o'clock; Danza de la Muerte, a presentation by Teatro del Barrio, will take place each evening at 6 p.m.

Oct. 30-Nov. 2 will also feature "community altars, entertainment, and face painting"

All festivities are free and located at El Pueblo Historical Monument

As late October deepens, the evenings arrive earlier, and memories weave through our thoughts and dreams, we begin to ponder the veil between worlds.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's a dividing line that seems to grow far thinner, and more translucent, as Nov. 1 and 2 approach, and we gather to remember the people who've passed before us while celebrating their loving legacies through song, dance, food, and togetherness.

There are Día de los Muertos commemorations and festivities across Southern California as October concludes and November begins, but surely one of the most august, ethereal, and venerable of the happenings takes place at Olvera Street over several nights.

It's the "over several nights" part that lends this lovely event so much gravitas and joy, for you can stop by once, or several times, if you're feeling the spirit.

And if you're planning on the "several times" route, best make for El Pueblo starting on Oct. 25, or soon after, for that's when the celebrations commence.

The nightly event will be a Novenario Procession, a "colorful parade" that starts on the Plaza and wends its way through the historic area, all to pay homage to those souls we love, miss, and remember.

The final night of the 2021 Novenario Processions?

It's Tuesday, Nov. 2, and, again, people are free to attend the free parades as often as they like. The events begin at 7 o'clock each evening, though you'll want to arrive early to see Danza de la Muerte, a performance by Teatro del Barrio, at 6 o'clock.

The weekend of Oct. 30 and 31 will also feature face painting, altars, and other delightful doings in addition to the processions, and Nov. 1 and 2 schedules will also feature altar viewings, entertainment, and more.

Look also for a Carrera de los Muertos on the morning of Oct. 30, if you'd like to join a 5K fun run. Just be sure to register in advance.