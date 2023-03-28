Dine Inside the Rose Bowl During ‘Masters of Taste,' a Give-Back Gourmet Fest

What to Know Sunday, April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena

All proceeds from Masters of Taste will benefit Union Station Homeless Services

So many memorable events regularly take pomp-filled place within the oval realm of Rose Bowl Stadium.

There are the touchdown showdowns, of course, those adrenaline-filled games watched by millions, while a sizable line-up of legendary concerts have rocked the Pasadena landmark, too.

And AmericaFest, the Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza? That, too, has stirred many a soul, an emotion inspired by both the meaning of the annual occasion and the spectacular setting.

But the emotional depth surrounding a certain springtime sup-and-sip event at the Rose Bowl is truly noteworthy, for the dining-themed day is devoted to helping Union Station Homeless Services.

In fact, all proceeds raised from Masters of Taste, which returns to the Crown City destination on Sunday afternoon, April 2 will be donated to the organization.

If you're wondering if this is the fundraiser that takes place within the stadium, giving guests a chance to savor a rare chance to roam the famous field, wonder no longer: Masters of Taste unfurls inside the storied athletic space.

Also storied? The incredible line-up of cuisine-perfecting artists set to show at the 2023 event, which is marking its sixth anniversary in 2023.

Chef Michael Reed and Kwini Reed of Poppy + Rose and Poppy + Seed, as well as the catering company Root of All Food, are this year's hosts.

The popular DTLA and Anaheim eateries will be represented at the festival, as will several other regional favorites, including Agnes Restaurant and Cheesery, Pez Cantina, Mercado, Lunasia, Chili John's, and Soulmate.

The bite-tastic breadth of the bash is impressive, not only in terms of style, approach, and the wide range of cuisines that will be represented, but also in terms of time: Chili John's is one of Southern California's most vivacious vintage eateries while Agnes debuted in Pasadena in 2021, garnering instant acclaim.

Desserts will also dazzle, with Bertha Mae Brownies and Nomad Ice Pops in tempting attendance.

General admission is $155, and the VIP option is $225.

For purchase information, and everything you need to know about strolling the stadium on a spring Sunday, all to lend support to an important organization, click.