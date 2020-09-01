dine L.A. Opens, With Options for Takeout and Delivery

What to Know Sept. 1-18

Almost 300 SoCal restaurants will participate

There are dine-there, take-out, and delivery options for many of the eateries

Restaurants, we love you.

It's been quite a time, this year of 2020, but you've continued to create incredible cuisine, to make dinners memorable during difficult days, and to help, serve, and comfort thousands of Southern Californians, employees, first responders, and diners, too, during the pandemic response.

You should be celebrated every day of the calendar for all that you do, but it so happens that there are some pop-up, multi-day events that have long and lovingly put you in the spotlight, while also giving guests great deals on prix fixe meals.

It's the classic, tried-and-terrific Restaurant Week we're talking about, and in Los Angeles it is known as dine L.A., a hankering-focused happening that's helmed by Discover Los Angeles, our city's tourism outfit.

It's so mondo-ly major, or majorly mondo, if you prefer, that it regularly happens twice a year, for at least two weeks each go-around.

And it is on, dear lovers of great dining, for summer of 2020. That means that the summer version of dine L.A. will just squeak it out, before fall arrives, with an 18-day extravaganza of super meals with savings attached.

That extravaganza is on, with forks held high, from Sept. 1-18.

Almost 300 regional restaurants are on board, covering a yummy rainbow of cuisines at various price points. Lunch, depending upon the eatery you choose, will be $15, $20, $25, $30, $35, while dinner is priced at $25, $35, $45, $55, $65+.

Tax and tip will be extra, and some dates may vary, per individual restaurants.

And here's a twist, one that is pretty cool, and, fingers crossed, may continue to make appearances during future Restaurant Weeks: There are "menu options for take-out and delivery."

A few helpful suggestions from the dine L.A. team?

"There are no tickets or passes required for dineL.A. Restaurant Week. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, ask for the dineL.A. Restaurant Week menu, and try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite."

"Advance reservations and ordering are strongly recommended."

Is your favorite on the roster, or one you'd love to try for the first time? From Pasadena to Malibu, things are looking scrumptious over eighteen appetizing September days and nights.

Restaurants, we say it again: We love you. Wishing you and everyone a great, safe, and tasty Restaurant Week.