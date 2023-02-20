Dine Out Long Beach Is Here, With Deals at Nearly 50 Restaurants

What to Know Through Feb. 28, 2023

Dan Modern Chinese, Long Beach Tap House, La Tarantella Osteria, Aji Peruvian Cuisine, and Michael's on Naples are some of the participants

Menus kick off at $10; look for breakfast options at several spots, as well as lunch and dinner

Deciding to meet a friend for a meal on a sunshiny afternoon, the sort of late-winter day when the air is on the warmer side and sitting at a streetside table appeals, is a lovely thing.

As is, of course, finding substantial sustenance on a blustery, bundle-up evening, the type of night that gives Southern Californians the opportunity to don knit caps and stylish scarves, the sorts of wearables not often seen around our area.

People seeking to call upon a favorite restaurant or try a new eatery will find both sorts of meteorologically inspired opportunities in the final days of February 2023.

Which means if you're craving lighter, eat-outside fare or stick-to-the-ribs dishes, and you'd like to save some money along the way, Dine Out Long Beach is perfectly timed.

The Restaurant Week just kicked off its eighth outing, and, like so many dining events with the word "week" in their names, Dine Out Long Beach will actually last for more than a week, with an end date on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

All sorts of tempting culinary creations, made for a variety of budgets, are on the roster, as is a bouquet of LBC neighborhoods. Naples Island, East Village, and Belmont Shore are all represented during this current Dine Out, and there are spots where breakfast-y options are available (this is not always a common feature during many Restaurant Weeks, but becoming more so).

Spirited offerings are also in the swirl, with District Wine, The Ordinarie, and Bo-Beau Kitchen + Roof Tap all spotlighting special sips, from wines to non-alcoholic negronis to a rhubarb paloma.

Restaurants Care is the event's nonprofit partner. If you'd like to donate to the organization, which provides "relief, stability, and hope for struggling California restaurant workers," be sure to order "Imaginary Breadsticks" (yep, they've got "zero calories") where available to help the charity's mission.

Read more about Restaurants Care, the Long Beach restaurants on the 2023 Dine Out roster, and where to find a sunny, dogs-are-welcome alfresco eatery, or a cozy nook made for the coming rain, on this site.