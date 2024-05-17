Snack around Santa Monica's Main Street, gamely, while playing ‘MAINopoly'

What to Know MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street

Sunday, May 19 in Santa Monica (start at the Victorian lawn); 1 to 5 p.m.

$35 general (advance); VIP $65 (advance)

Where and when can you dress like a character from the Monopoly board?

A) Any time you want, because you should always do you B) Halloween C) A board game convention D) When participating in MAINopoly: A Taste of Main Street, a popular pop-up event that celebrates the flavors of the savory Santa Monica thoroughfare.

The answer, and you know where we are going here, is "all of the above," but we'll add a special spotlight on MAINopoly, the annual Santa Monica event that combines cuisine with a bit of sassy strategy.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Well, "strategy" may be a bit too strong: You'll simply want to complete your "game board" as you stroll along Main Street on May 19, trying different delectable bites and beverages.

If you complete your board, you'll have "a chance to win free prizes."

If you "go to jail," as the venerable game so often commands its players to do, you'll make your way to the event's beer garden.

And, most definitely: You'll see plenty of bow ties, top hats, and monocles on the well-costumed participants; but who will dress as the thimble, shoe, or cute Scottie, representing some of the board game's timeless tokens?

Or could you sashay into Santa Monica in a costume that represents the entire Monopoly board? That seems like an intriguing fashion challenge for the dedicated gamer.

Participants of the 2024 Mainopoly include Jinya Ramen Bar, Triple Beam Pizza, Tavern on Main, Lula Cocina Mexicana, and Library Alehouse and local retail shops will offer discounts; stop in the stores as you stroll and discover how they're joining in the fun.

MAINopoly money will play a playful role in the day — you'll trade it for eats and drinks — but you'll need to purchase a general admission or VIP ticket before procuring your game dollars.

The Main Street Business Improvement Association is the event's beneficiary.