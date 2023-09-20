Dino-riffic doings are afoot at this dinosaur-themed Natural History Museum festival

What to Know Dino Fest at the Natural History Museum

Sunday, Sept. 24

$18 adult; other ticketing tiers available; advance tickets are recommended

It's one thing to visualize a ginormous, scale-covered behemoth, the sort of colossal creature that can prompt you to quickly cower behind a prehistoric fern, and it is another thing to know that arachnids, those multi-eyed icons of our webby world, were also around at the same time.

A jaunt back to the Jurassic era might give you run-ins with both the small and the tall if you timed your time machine just right.

But, incredibly, you can savor that same sort of skin-tingly, ultra-amazing experience by calling upon the Natural History Museum on Sunday, Sept. 24.

For that's the day Dino Fest returns to the Exposition Park destination, a popular event that doesn't boast real dinosaurs but does have real paleontologists, real experts, and real fans of the wondrous wayback giants. Oh yes: And plenty of fascinating fossils and big bones that are extremely authentic.

And just outside the museum, for a separate ticket? Why hello there, Spider Pavilion.

You're not technically part of Dino Fest, truly, but you just opened on Sept. 17 for another fascinating season and we want to give all of you spiders some love, especially since you're way up there, alongside the dinosaurs, on the "amazing animals people obsess over a lot" list.

Plenty of dino devotees will be sticking to the museum, however, for there is plenty to see and do during the one-day festival.

Perusing "rare specimens" from the museum's way-cool collections will be a major draw, as will the numerous activities themed to the toothy titans.

And getting a chance to hear the wisdom of a Dinosaur Institute paleontologist? That is enough claws, er, cause for attending.

You'll want to sink your own claws into a Dino Fest ticket ahead of time, for sure — dino-ists across Southern California do understandably swoop in for this one, with all of the power and grace of a pterodactyl — and if you want a Spider Pavilion ticket, that will be an additional fee.

Dinosaurs and spiders, all in one day?

Natural History Museum, you are a treasure for giving us some of the biggest and littlest celebrities of the animal world, incredible critters that can trace their stories back over millions of years.

Yes, you are filled with treasures, we understand that, but again we say it for emphasis: You are a true treasure, and we're ready to rawr over both T. Rex and tarantulas, too, on Sept. 24.