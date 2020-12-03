Disney Artifacts Go to Auction in Honor of Walt's Birthday

The entertainment legend's birthday is Dec. 5, and Van Eaton Galleries of Sherman Oaks will put over 800 Disney treasures on the virtual block.

Remembering Walt Disney on the fifth day of December, the anniversary of his birth in 1901, is something legions of fans do each year. They might revisit "Plane Crazy," or another early short, or make a Disney-inspired recipe, or even throw on their favorite Minnie ears for the day.

But in 2020? There's a new way to grow your Disney devotion: By bidding on a piece of entertainment history during the "Walt Disney: The Man, the Studio, and the Parks" auction at Van Eaton Galleries.

The Sherman Oaks auction house will put over 800 items on the block, including mementos from Walt Disney's World War I service, art from the feature films, and Disneyland ride models and cast member costumes, too.

Peruse a few selections now, or fly like Mickey in his favorite plane over to the Van Eaton Galleries site to view the full catalog and place your online bid.