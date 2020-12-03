Disney Artifacts Go to Auction in Honor of Walt's Birthday

By Alysia Gray Painter

The entertainment legend's birthday is Dec. 5, and Van Eaton Galleries of Sherman Oaks will put over 800 Disney treasures on the virtual block.

Remembering Walt Disney on the fifth day of December, the anniversary of his birth in 1901, is something legions of fans do each year. They might revisit "Plane Crazy," or another early short, or make a Disney-inspired recipe, or even throw on their favorite Minnie ears for the day.

But in 2020? There's a new way to grow your Disney devotion: By bidding on a piece of entertainment history during the "Walt Disney: The Man, the Studio, and the Parks" auction at Van Eaton Galleries.

The Sherman Oaks auction house will put over 800 items on the block, including mementos from Walt Disney's World War I service, art from the feature films, and Disneyland ride models and cast member costumes, too.

Peruse a few selections now, or fly like Mickey in his favorite plane over to the Van Eaton Galleries site to view the full catalog and place your online bid.

19 photos
1/19
Walt Disney: The Man, the Studio, and the Parks, a major auction helmed by Van Eaton Galleries of Sherman Oaks, will take place on Walt Disney's birthday: Dec. 5, 2020.
2/19
Walt Disney WWI postcard
3/19
Walt Disney WWI postcard
4/19
Mickey Mouse Club vest and fez (front)
5/19
Mickey Mouse Club vest and fez (back)
6/19
Wood sections from Walt Disney's garage animation studio
7/19
Mickey Mouse "Old King Cole" animated window display
8/19
Original "Pinocchio" production cel and background
9/19
Mickey Mouse Ingersoll wristwatch
10/19
Disney Channel Satellite Mickey Mouse prop
11/19
Artist Eyvind Earle's concept art for the Sleeping Beauty Castle Walkthrough
12/19
Dick Van Dyke's musical arrangement for "Mary Poppins"
13/19
Carolwood Pacific railroad track section
14/19
Opening Day press ticket to Disneyland
15/19
Haunted Mansion cast member costume
16/19
Disneyland Railroad chimney box designs
17/19
Mr. Toad's Wild Ride devil prop
18/19
Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage vehicle model
19/19
"20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" final shooting script

