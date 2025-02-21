Treats and fun sips festoon the 2025 Disney California Adventure Food Fest Guide

What to Know Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim

Feb. 28-April 21, 2025

A ticket and reservation to the theme park is required

Special experiences also dot the schedule, including a "Dinner & Scotch" event; food and wine pairings served at the Mariposa Pool Deck at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are at the heart of "A Walk on the Silverado Trail"

The Sip & Savor Pass is returning; try eight foods and/or non-alcoholic beverages with the "special, commemorative credential"

Finding the fresh offerings, offbeat nibbles, and creative mash-ups at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is as easy as saying "wheee" while riding your favorite coaster.

For the annual late-winter-into-early-spring celebration also puts several inventive eats on the lengthy eats 'n treats line-up, giving returning fans new tastes to try, intriguing new events, and a chance to purchase the popular Sip & Savor Pass, too.

The 2025 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Foodie Guide for the festival, which opens Feb. 28 at the Anaheim theme park, is now out, and the debuting dining options are looking delectable: There's a LA-style Mini Street Dog rocking some jalapeño mayo, and an onion-jammy Burrata Toast, too.

Here are some of the snacky plates and sips ready for their cuisine-tastic close-up in 2025; the festival is simmering from Feb. 28 through April 21.