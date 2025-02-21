Food & Drink

Treats and fun sips festoon the 2025 Disney California Adventure Food Fest Guide

The Food & Wine Festival opens at the theme park Feb. 28.

By Alysia Gray Painter

David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival
  • Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim
  • Feb. 28-April 21, 2025
  • A ticket and reservation to the theme park is required
  • Special experiences also dot the schedule, including a "Dinner & Scotch" event; food and wine pairings served at the Mariposa Pool Deck at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are at the heart of "A Walk on the Silverado Trail"
  • The Sip & Savor Pass is returning; try eight foods and/or non-alcoholic beverages with the "special, commemorative credential"

Finding the fresh offerings, offbeat nibbles, and creative mash-ups at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival is as easy as saying "wheee" while riding your favorite coaster.

For the annual late-winter-into-early-spring celebration also puts several inventive eats on the lengthy eats 'n treats line-up, giving returning fans new tastes to try, intriguing new events, and a chance to purchase the popular Sip & Savor Pass, too.

The 2025 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Foodie Guide for the festival, which opens Feb. 28 at the Anaheim theme park, is now out, and the debuting dining options are looking delectable: There's a LA-style Mini Street Dog rocking some jalapeño mayo, and an onion-jammy Burrata Toast, too.

Here are some of the snacky plates and sips ready for their cuisine-tastic close-up in 2025; the festival is simmering from Feb. 28 through April 21.

Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache made with Snickers bar pieces. Available at Uncork California Feb. 28 through April 21, 2025. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache made with Snickers bar pieces will be available at Uncork California during the festival. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Toasted sourdough, onion jam, burrata, tomatoes, arugula, and balsamic glaze (New). Available at Aunt Cass Café, Feb. 28 through April 21, 2025; mobile order available. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Find the new toasted sourdough, onion jam, burrata, tomatoes, arugula, and balsamic glaze at Aunt Cass Café. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Corn Chip Chili Pie featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef: Seasoned IMPOSSIBLE beef, spicy cheese sauce, tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, and crema (New). Available at Peppers Cali-Ente Feb. 28 through April 21, 2025. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Corn Chip Chili Pie featuring IMPOSSIBLE Beef: Seasoned IMPOSSIBLE beef, spicy cheese sauce, tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, and crema will be on the menu at Peppers Cali-Ente. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Mini LA Street Dog with jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, and Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon, and crispy onions (New). Available at Award Wieners, Feb. 28 through April 21, 2025; mobile order available. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Award Wieners has the Mini new LA Street Dog with jalapeño mayo, pepper and onion relish, and Nueske's Applewood Smoked Bacon, and crispy onions. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Whole grilled fish with corn tortillas, refried beans, Spanish rice, zesty slaw, pickled vegetables, and a side of chips and salsa (New). Available at Paradise Garden Grill starting Feb. 27, 2025; Mobile order available. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Visit Paradise Garden Grill for the whole grilled fish with corn tortillas, refried beans, Spanish rice, zesty slaw, pickled vegetables, and a side of chips and salsa. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

