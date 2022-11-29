Disney California Adventure's Lunar New Year Fun to Sparkle in Early 2023

What to Know Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim

Jan. 20 through Feb. 15, 2023

"Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" will return, while "Hurry Home — Lunar New Year Celebration" will shimmer nightly before "World of Color"

The remarkable and high-spirited Year of the Rabbit will be happily hopping into our worlds in January, and to celebrate? Disney California Adventure will present a playful, plateful party, one that includes a much-loved parade, all sorts of spins on tasty traditional treats, and oodles of celebratory fun.

For merrily marking the Lunar New Year at Disneyland Resort has become a must-do for Southern Californians and visitors from around the world, the guests who love the meaning, the pomp, the music, the characters, and the cuisine of the look-forward festivities.

And the 2023 festivities will be bright, indeed: They begin at Disney California Adventure on Jan. 20, with a wrap-up date of Feb. 15.

A returning centerpiece is "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession," a grand roll-through that includes appearances by the heroic icon, her loyal pal Mushu, and a colorfully attired cadre of performers.

Look for the popular procession to wend a bit further in 2023, with a route that extends from Paradise Gardens to Hollywood Land.

For nighttime revelers, "Hurry Home — Lunar New Year Celebration," a new short, will shimmer ahead of the "World of Color" water spectacular each evening. The sweet story "tells the tale of a little lantern’s quest to reunite with family for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune."

Food is always a special element at the wintertime happening, and several pop-ups from years gone by, including Prosperity Bao & Buns and Lucky 8 Lantern, will be back. Sips, sweets, hearty noodle dishes, and flavorful main courses will be on the menu at these and other eateries around the area.

A Sip & Savor Pass will be available for purchase, too, if you plan on trying out a number of yummy spots during your visit.

The marketplaces of the Anaheim theme park's Lunar New Year celebrations are always a delightful draw, and visitors can expect to see two new places brimming with goodies at the upcoming event.

The locations both have lovely names to match the exuberant air of the celebration: Bamboo Blessings and Wrapped With Love.

For more on this joyful event, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now. As for the foodstuffs, merchandise, and other offerings you can expect? More will be revealed as Lunar New Year, and the Year of the Rabbit, get closer.