Disney Genie Service Will Help Park Guests Plan, Rides to Dining

What to Know The new digital service will arrive in the fall of 2021 at both Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando

An itinerary-making feature is included on the service, which is the next "evolution" in the Disney MaxPass; it will be available through the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps

Guests can purchase Genie+ for $20 per ticket per day, which will tell park goers when to "... arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance"

How many things do you think you do while visiting Disneyland park, starting with your first photo of the day, the one you snap in front of the large floral Mickey by the train station, to the last churro you devour as you exit The Happiest Place on Earth?

For some people, they might check a dozen activities, eats, and sights off their mental must-do list.

For others, that number will be higher. And either way, some sort of itinerary could be quite handy, especially given Disneyland's beloved ability to almost change the nature of time (meaning our days do fly while we're having fun).

But what if you had Genie standing by, the sort of friend the likes you've never had before? You can, starting this fall, when the Disney Genie Service debuts at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Anaheim.

Billed as "the next evolution of the fan-favorite Disney MaxPass service," Genie will help guests plan itineraries, track wait times at various attractions (including wait times to come, as well as current estimations), and make dining reservations, too.

Where to find it? Through the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

And hold fast to your FastPass-loving memories: Genie+, a service available for an additional fee of $20 at Disneyland, and $15 at Walt Disney World), will "choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance."

That's right: If Genie is the newest iteration of what MaxPass provided to park guests, you can think of Genie+ and Lightning Lane as giving ride-faster fans that same move-up-the-queue-quicker thrill (again, for an additional fee).

Also? You'll snag Disney PhotoPass downloads through Genie+, and they're unlimited, too.

And an intriguing feature available through Genie, for a separate price?

Check it out: You can pick two must-must-must-ride favorites and a time to visit both, if you just absolutely have to take a spooky spin through Haunted Mansion or vroom-vroom through Radiator Springs while tooling around in a Racer.

There will be more to know about the pick-two offering, straight from the official Disney Parks Blog: "Pricing for this option will vary by date, attraction and park and will be announced closer to launch."

The Aug. 18 blog post goes into further detail regarding the Disney Genie Service, Genie+, the separately priced schedule-two-rides option, if you'd like to know all.

Visiting the site now? It's as easy as rubbing a magical lamp. But this lamp won't glow just yet, so circle "autumn" on your Disney-themed calendar for the Disney Genie Service's expected release.