Disneyland After Dark Will Celebrate Its First-Ever ‘Pride Nites' in June

What to Know Pride Nites at Disneyland Park in Anaheim

June 13 and 15; 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a pre-party "mix-in" starting at 6 p.m.; tickets go on sale to the general public on April 20 and Magic Key holders on April 18

The LGBTQIA+ celebration is a specially ticketed evening event, featuring special happenings, photo opps, themed merchandise, and more

The effervescent, memory-making "Nites" that make up the special "Disneyland After Dark" calendar have put the festive focus on several sparkly and celebratory themes, with romance, vintage vibes, and royal splendor coming to the festive forefront.

Now the pop-up series will host its inaugural Pride Nites right in the heart of Pride Month, on June 13 and 15, 2023.

The starlit soirées will celebrate both the LGBTQIA+ community and allies through a vibrant line-up of "... themed entertainment, Disney characters, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, specialty menu items, event merchandise and more."

While the four-hour revelry beings at 9 p.m., there's a pre-party "mix-in" beginning at 6 p.m., a happening that will occur during the Anaheim theme park's regular hours. This will give Pride Nite guests the chance to enjoy some of the rides around The Happiest Place on Earth before the party's official kick-off at 9 o'clock.

One vivacious centerpiece among many is the Pride Nite Cavalcade, a high-spirited procession spotlighting several iconic characters sporting their stylish Pride-inspired attire. Minnie Mouse, Clarabelle, Donald Duck, and other Disney favorites will be in ebullient attendance.

Tickets go on sale to Magic Key holders on April 18 and the general public on April 20, and, as with many past Disneyland After Dark events, spots for the happy happening may fill up quite quickly. For more details on Pride Nites, visit the official Disney Parks Blog.

Take a look at some of the themed treats guests can look forward to when the Pride-tastic festivity enjoys its delightful debut at Disneyland Park.

Berry Cheesecake Funnel Cake (Stage Door Café at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - cheesecake drizzle, berry compote, powdered sugar and whipped topping. Available at the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events, June 13 and 15, 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Grapefruit Lemonade Soda (Galactic Grill at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - lemonade, Fresca®, rose syrup and butterfly pea tea. Available at the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events, June 13 and 15, 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Spiced Beef Potato Loaded Bites (Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Taverne potato bites topped with slow-roasted chili-spiced beef, cheddar-jack blend, avocado sauce, pico de gallo and cotija. Available at the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite events, June 13 and 15, 2023. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)