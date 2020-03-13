Disneyland Donating Food Inventory to an OC Food Bank

What to Know Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County

All "excess food inventory," following the theme parks' temporary closure, will be donated

Disneyland donated over 20,000 meals to the organization in 2019

The March 12 announcement from Disneyland Resort, that Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will be temporarily closing in the face of the coronavirus, surely brought a question to many fans' minds: What will happen with the famous food that's synonymous with The Happiest Place on Earth?

Here's the answer: All "excess food inventory" at the Anaheim parks is being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank, an organization seeking to "end hunger in Orange County."

The announcement was made on the official Disneyland blog on Friday, March 13.

It's an organization that is dear to the company's heart: "Disneyland Resort donated over 20,000 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County through the food donation program" in 2019, and "Disney VoluntEARS regularly volunteer there, supporting the mission of ending hunger."

Disneyland Resort meals comprised of "prepared, unserved food from select locations" have been donated to Second Harvest for over a half decade, while a "food scraps diversion program" seeks to lessen food waste.

For more on the donation, visit the Disneyland blog or Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Would you like to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank or find a way to further the organization's important mission? You can.