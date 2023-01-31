Disneyland Fans to Try and Ride Oodles of Attractions in a Single Day

What to Know The 2023 Gumball Rally, presented by MiceChat

Teams try to complete as many Disneyland attractions as possible over the course of a single day

Saturday, Feb. 4; a park ticket and reservation are required; registering for the Gumball Rally and purchasing a ticket ($60) is also a must

Sometimes, after completing a strange sentence, you might pause and wonder if anyone has ever said that exact thing before.

Likewise, when it comes it Disneyland park, longtime fans may occasionally contemplate the notion that they're the only ones who have ever enjoyed visiting the theme park's numerous attractions in a particular order.

Of course, many people have joyfully traipsed through their Disneyland days in the same exact ways others have, for The Happiest Place on Earth has been welcoming guests since 1955.

But when the annual Gumball Rally returns, it's a quirky question that comes to mind: What is the ideal order of attractions if you want to maximize your day riding just about every ride at the Anaheim theme park?

Which leads to the fanciful follow-up question: How many different rides can a person enjoy in a single day?

Disneyland devotees will once again attempt to find that out on Feb. 4 at the high-spirited, ultra-gleeful Gumball Rally.

MiceChat, the everything-and-lots-more Disneyland tip site, is helming the event. While this is not a happening overseen by the park, you'll need to have a park ticket and reservation to participate, in addition to purchasing your Gumball Rally ticket.

The Anaheim Hotel is the start/finish spot, with a lively, feel-good trophy ceremony at the end of the busy-busy-SUPER-busy day.

And we do mean "SUPER," for teams comprising 2, 3, and 4 people, often clad in colorful themed t-shirts, will be moving around the park at a swift clip, trying to cover all of the ground they can in the allotted time.

"You don't have to be a trivia buff, ride warrior, or theme park nerd to play," is the promising note on the Gumball Rally page. "The game is designed to put everyone on a level playing field."

Seeking answers to any questions you might have — such as "does everyone on your team have to be present on every ride for the ride to count?" — and checking out the results from bygone years can also be done at this site.

In 2019, dozens of Gumball Rally teams completed well over 50 attractions in a single day each, an impressive feat that surely produced more than a few amusing anecdotes and merry memories.

So is there a certain magical order to approach the rides to become the ultimate Gumballer? Is there one attraction you must queue for first? Where in the park should you begin and end your day?

These are the topics that mavens of the magical place love to discuss.

One note about the upcoming 2023 rally: Feb. 4 looks to be a dry and mild day, which hasn't always been the case in the past. But that matters not: These Gumball Rally regulars do love a cheerful challenge, and this long-running fan favorite is certainly at the top of the happy heap.