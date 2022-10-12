Disneyland Just Revealed the Debut Date for MagicBand+

What to Know Disneyland Resort in Anaheim

MagicBand+ will debut on Oct. 26, 2022

Cast members, Magic Key holders, and Disney Vacation Club members may begin purchasing the wearable tech on Oct. 19

Fans have long worn their Disney devotion atop their noggins, thanks to the iconic mouse-ear'd hats and headbands seen around The Happiest Place on Earth.

Likewise, sweatshirts, shoes, and other whimsical wearables quickly and quirkily display a fan's love of churros, Space Mountain, and nighttime parades, too.

But the wrist is about to be the new fanciful focus for eye-catching accouterments around the Anaheim theme parks, thanks to the debut of MagicBand+.

The "wearable tech," which can be worn at the wrist and brandished, with ease and swiftness, at points around the parks, has long been a popular feature at Walt Disney World, giving guests in Orlando the ability to make purchases, enjoy the theme parks' restaurants, and do lots more during their busy days out.

Disneyland Resort announced near the end of 2021, to much fanfare, that MagicBand+ would make its California debut in 2022, with no specific date revealed. But that date was unveiled on Oct. 12, and it is soon: The bands will begin popping up around Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure on Oct. 26.

Winston Suk/Disneyland Resort

There were more details about MagicBand+, which will illuminate during spectaculars like the upcoming "World of Color — One" at Disney California Adventure and "Wondrous Journeys" at Disneyland park, complementing the show in front of you with light, design, and other cool elements.

You'll also be able to link MagicBand+ to your park ticket, too, and use it for Lightning Lane entry ("separate valid Lightning Lane entry required"). Linking it to Disney PhotoPass is also an option.

For all the whizbang bells, whistles, and nifty features, check out this Disney Parks Blog post about what to expect from MagicBand+.

There will be 18 designs, "including five prints exclusive to Disneyland Resort," and Magic Key holders? They'll have their own exclusive design to consider.

In fact, Magic Key holders will be among the first people who can purchase MagicBand+, along with cast members and Disney Vacation Club members, beginning on Oct. 19.

There is plenty to know about the smart accessory's buzzed-about debut, including information about setting it up and everything to expect once your wrist is rocking your chosen design.

Where to begin before you're rocking your band? Start here, at the official Disney Parks Blog.