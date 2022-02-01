Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Adorable Valentine's Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

The iconic sweethearts of Disneyland Resort, couples that include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Donald Duck, Beast and Belle, and Woody and Bo Peep, charm us throughout the calendar.

In fact, both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure possess an enchanted air of adorableness throughout the year, with visiting lovebirds posing near Sleeping Beauty Castle, warm hugs shared as friends greet each other at the entrance gate, and threads of wholesome storybook romances woven through several attractions.

But in February, the flavors of Valentine's Day, and an air of amour, take sweet shape at spots around both theme parks, as well as the hotels of the Anaheim resort.

Those seasonal sweets were just unveiled for 2022, with cute cookies, a pretty pink Dole whip, and a "LOVE" macaron on the menu (yep, there's a Mickey silhouette where the "O" would usually be).

Keep in mind that a few of these fancy foodstuffs will only be available around the middle of February, for a select number of days, while some may be enjoyed throughout the entirety of the second month, and even, in some cases, into March 2022.

A wise notion? Check the official Disney Parks Blog to see when the goodie you are eyeing will be available.

6 photos
1/6
Disneyland Resort
Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Wand, Strawberry Cake Pop, "Bee Mine" Apple, and "Bee Mine" Cereal Treat are some of the sweets you'll find around the resort in early 2022.
2/6
Sip a Tuxedo Strawberry at the GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney's Grand California Resort & Spa
3/6
The Valentine Macaron is available at Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café at Disney California Adventure Park.
4/6
Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland Park is famous for its Grey Stuff, but in February? The beloved confection transforms into Gorgeous Grey Stuff, complete with colorful hearts.
5/6
Red Rose Taverne at Disneyland Park is also home to a Heart-shaped Butter Cookie.
6/6
A Valentine Swirl — think Dole whip that's not pineapple but rather a watermelon and cherry swirl — can be found at The Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland Park.

This article tagged under:

Disneyland ResortAnaheimTheme ParksDisney California AdventureDesserts

More Photo Galleries

Photos: See the Transformation of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Track
Photos: See the Transformation of the Clash at the Coliseum NASCAR Track
PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years
PHOTOS: Tom Brady Through the Years
Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022
Things To Do: Events, Food, Festivals in SoCal in 2022
Pictures: LA Rams Host Pop Ups in Preparation for NFC Championship
Pictures: LA Rams Host Pop Ups in Preparation for NFC Championship
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us