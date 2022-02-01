Disneyland Just Unveiled Its Adorable Valentine's Treats

The iconic sweethearts of Disneyland Resort, couples that include Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Donald Duck, Beast and Belle, and Woody and Bo Peep, charm us throughout the calendar.

In fact, both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure possess an enchanted air of adorableness throughout the year, with visiting lovebirds posing near Sleeping Beauty Castle, warm hugs shared as friends greet each other at the entrance gate, and threads of wholesome storybook romances woven through several attractions.

But in February, the flavors of Valentine's Day, and an air of amour, take sweet shape at spots around both theme parks, as well as the hotels of the Anaheim resort.

Those seasonal sweets were just unveiled for 2022, with cute cookies, a pretty pink Dole whip, and a "LOVE" macaron on the menu (yep, there's a Mickey silhouette where the "O" would usually be).

Keep in mind that a few of these fancy foodstuffs will only be available around the middle of February, for a select number of days, while some may be enjoyed throughout the entirety of the second month, and even, in some cases, into March 2022.

A wise notion? Check the official Disney Parks Blog to see when the goodie you are eyeing will be available.