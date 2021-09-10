Disneyland Just Unveiled Its First-Ever After-Hours Holiday Party

What to Know Disney Merriest Nites will happen over five select nights this fall: Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 9

Tickets go on sale Sept. 14, 2021

$165 per person, ages 3 and up

Finding festive places that seem to shimmer throughout the year with the sort of charm found around the holidays?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Particular restaurants, theaters, and other spots steeped in a certain amount of quaintness can make that claim. But Disneyland Resort truly shines in this atmospheric arena, for The Happiest Place on Earth feels as festive as Christmastime, all throughout the calendar.

So what happens when the yuletide season actually draws near?

The world-famous theme park, along with Disney California Adventure, dresses in its holiday best, all to delight visitors calling upon the Anaheim destinations for much of November, all of December, and early January.

And over five festive nights in 2021?

The holiday magic will glimmer extra brightly during a separately ticketed event.

For Disneyland Resort just revealed that it will present "Disney Merriest Nites," its first-ever after-hours holiday party in 2021, a joyful jamboree that will include fa-la-la-esque photo opportunities, a special showing of the ever-beloved "A Christmas Fantasy Parade," and six different spots to meet characters, including Lilo, Elsa, and Buzz Lightyear.

Mickey Mouse will be decked out in his ye olde Victorian garb during each of the five nights, special Muppets will make colorful cameos, and Miguel will host a "Feliz Navidad"-inspired fiesta, bringing some "Coco"-style spirit to Frontierland.

And nearby, in New Orleans Square? Princess Tiana will helm a host of holiday happenings, gleeful goings-on that boast bayou-inspired panache.

Look for special eats around the park, as well as merchandise created just for "Disney Merriest Nites."

Disneyland has hosted other special after-hours events before, with one devoted to the Haunted Mansion, as well as a throwback night, dotting the schedule in recent years. But for holiday fans, "Disney Merriest Nites" will be a first in the realm of later-night happenings.

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. through Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app. A ticket for guests ages 3 and older is $165, and the available dates?

Look to Nov. 11, Nov. 16, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, and Dec. 9 for all the gingerbread-scented, fa-la-la-style fun.