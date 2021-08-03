Disneyland Just Unveiled Its New ‘Magic Key' Pass Program

What to Know Disneyland Resort revealed details about the new membership program, which will give fans new ways to regularly visit the Anaheim theme parks, in an Aug. 3, 2021 blog post

There are four Magic Keys to choose from, and all include food, beverage, and merchandise discounts

Monthly payment plans are available, following a down payment, or you can pay the annual fee all at once; Magic Keys go on sale Aug. 25 "no earlier than 10 a.m." local time

Anticipation? It's a commonly felt experience at Disneyland park.

You tense up, with excitement, just before the first drop on Pirates of the Caribbean (and, honestly, that second drop, too), you grip the bar before the first Space Mountain plunge, and you can't wait to see which Hitchhiking Ghost will share your Doom Buggie inside the Haunted Mansion.

An extreme anticipatory feeling is one that Legacy Passholders know well, in short.

They are, after all, the longtime regulars of the theme parks at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, the locals (and further-away fans) who made a regular point of regularly stopping by for a churro, a picture with Mickey, and a spin on the Matterhorn Bobsleds.

Disneyland announced that it was canceling annual passes in January 2021, but promised that a fresh way for devoted passholders to regularly visit the parks would soon be due.

And that fresh way arrived on Aug. 2, when Legacy Passholders, those people who formerly known as Annual Passholders, received an email from The Happiest Place on Earth vowing that their wait, and eager anticipation, would soon come to a close.

And so it did, at 1 p.m. on Aug. 3 when the Disneyland team revealed the details behind the new Magic Key membership program on the official Disney Parks Blog.

The new program is described on the blog as "... a guest-centric offering that will deliver choice, flexibility and value for park admission, special access to unique experiences, valuable saving opportunities and so much more."

But every fairy tale fan knows that a great story will have multiple ethereal lock-openers, and not just one key that happens to be magic.

And so it shall be with Disneyland's newest program: There are four different Magic Keys to select from, with each level falling under the "reservation-based" designation.

The Dream Key? It's an "every day of the year" offering, which gives the holder the chance to make up to six reservations at one time, as well as 20% of merchandise and 15% off "select food & beverages." Parking is included with this key. This top-tier selection, with its daily access and deeper discounts, is priced at $1399, with a monthly payment plan available (a down payment will be required for all monthly plans, do note).

The Believe Key also includes the chance to make six reservations, if you like, on "most days of the year," as well as discounts: Ten percent off merchandise, 10% off certain eats and sips (select items, do note). As for parking? Believe Key holders will enjoy 50% off stowing their vehicle for the day. (The price for this key is $949.)

Only need to make up to four reservations at once? Perhaps the Enchant Key is for you. The discounts on food, sips, and merch are the same as the Believe Key (10% off), too. The price is $649, and entry is available on select days.

And the Imagine Key? That's exclusively open to Southern Californians, with the opportunity to reserve two entries at once on select days. The discounts are also 10% off select food, libations, and shopping, and the annual price is $399, or $19 a month.

All the newly announced Keys do have monthly payment options, following a down payment. (Updated)

As with past programs, there shall be a plethora of perks beyond the discounts and park admissions included with the four Keys.

The blog says this on that magical matter: "Throughout the year, they may also be able to enjoy special benefits such as a dedicated dining experience and custom menu items at the Magic Key terrace, special offerings at our festivals just for Magic Key holders, a Magic Key holder celebration month, plus other unique surprises!"

And if you become a charter Key holder in the program's initial 66 days (a number chosen in honor of Disneyland park's 66th anniversary), you'll also receive a special welcome package, which boasts a pin, magnet, and more.

There's plenty to know about this quartet of quintessentially Disney-esque delights: Read all on the blog post, and do keep in mind that the first day to purchase your Magic Key, whichever one you choose, is Aug. 25, 2021.