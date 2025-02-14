Disneyland

Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A. will soon feature new experiences

The offerings, including a celebration of the Sherman Brothers' music, will debut on the theme park's 70th anniversary.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

What to Know

  • Disneyland Park celebrates 70 years in 2025
  • The Anaheim theme park opened July 17, 1955
  • New experiences are opening on Main Street, U.S.A. in honor of the theme park's 70th anniversary, including "Walt Disney — A Magical Life" at the Main Street Opera House and "The Last Verse," a short film honoring the songwriting Sherman Brothers, at the Main Street Cinema
  • Both experiences will debut July 17, 2025
  • Park admission and a reservation are required

While you can explore several lands over the course of a single day spent at Disneyland Park, you're most likely to experience Main Street, U.S.A. before jumping directly into Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, or Galaxy's Edge.

This is the magical and memory-filled entrance to the theme park, a realm of cozy nostalgia, vintage design, and a splash of endearing sentimentality, too.

The colorful architecture is a tribute to the early part of the last century, and Walt Disney's youth, and spots like City Hall, the Disneyland Railroad Main Street station, and the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor add to the throwback charm.

So when something new is on the horizon for this wholesome thoroughfare, a twist on the timeless traditions of Disneyland's adorable portal, it can feel a bit surprising.

But surprises are a part of the Anaheim destination's legacy, and on July 17 — Disneyland's 70th anniversary — a few new experiences will debut around the Main Street, U.S.A. area.

Disney devotees will be familiar with some of the fresh offerings, including the previously announced Audio-Animatronics attraction at the Main Street Opera House celebrating the life of Walt Disney.

"Walt Disney — A Magical Life" will also include a new gallery, with several "artifacts, images, and art" on view; Walt Disney Imagineering curated the display in partnership with the Walt Disney Archives and the Walt Disney Family Museum.

On July 17, 2025 – the 70th anniversary of Disneyland – all-new offerings will debut inside the Main Street Opera House at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. An all-new gallery experience will feature the evolution of Walt Disney’s dream of Disneyland, which became the theme park that inspired generations and changed the entertainment world forever. On display will be images, art and artifacts – some never before seen. As you journey further into the lobby, you’ll encounter the story and history of Audio-Animatronics technology, from Walt’s day leading to the advancement of where we are today. Also on display will be more than 30 artifacts on loan from The Walt Disney Family Museum, inclusive of original items from Walt’s private apartment, some of Walt’s humanitarian accolades, and more. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)
An all-new gallery experience celebrating the life and legacy of Walt Disney will debut at the Main Street Opera House July 17. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

And just a short stroll away from the Main Street Opera House?

Something special is in store for those fans who adore the songs of "Mary Poppins," "Jungle Book," and "it's a small world": The Main Street Cinema will screen a celebratory homage to the Sherman Brothers, the lauded songwriters behind so many Disney classics.

And "it's a small world" mavens will enjoy this sweet treat: The "third and final" verse of the iconic attraction's equally iconic song will be heard in "The Last Verse," the short film set to show in the cinema, as well as in the ride itself.

Both offerings will pay uplifting homage to the spirit of optimism long associated with Walt Disney, shares the park.

For more information about what's ahead for the debuting Main Street U.S.A. experiences and the 70th anniversary plans at The Happiest Place on Earth, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.

