Disneyland's Main Street, U.S.A. will soon feature new experiences

What to Know Disneyland Park celebrates 70 years in 2025

The Anaheim theme park opened July 17, 1955

New experiences are opening on Main Street, U.S.A. in honor of the theme park's 70th anniversary, including "Walt Disney — A Magical Life" at the Main Street Opera House and "The Last Verse," a short film honoring the songwriting Sherman Brothers, at the Main Street Cinema

Both experiences will debut July 17, 2025

Park admission and a reservation are required

While you can explore several lands over the course of a single day spent at Disneyland Park, you're most likely to experience Main Street, U.S.A. before jumping directly into Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, or Galaxy's Edge.

This is the magical and memory-filled entrance to the theme park, a realm of cozy nostalgia, vintage design, and a splash of endearing sentimentality, too.

The colorful architecture is a tribute to the early part of the last century, and Walt Disney's youth, and spots like City Hall, the Disneyland Railroad Main Street station, and the Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor add to the throwback charm.

So when something new is on the horizon for this wholesome thoroughfare, a twist on the timeless traditions of Disneyland's adorable portal, it can feel a bit surprising.

But surprises are a part of the Anaheim destination's legacy, and on July 17 — Disneyland's 70th anniversary — a few new experiences will debut around the Main Street, U.S.A. area.

Disney devotees will be familiar with some of the fresh offerings, including the previously announced Audio-Animatronics attraction at the Main Street Opera House celebrating the life of Walt Disney.

"Walt Disney — A Magical Life" will also include a new gallery, with several "artifacts, images, and art" on view; Walt Disney Imagineering curated the display in partnership with the Walt Disney Archives and the Walt Disney Family Museum.

An all-new gallery experience celebrating the life and legacy of Walt Disney will debut at the Main Street Opera House July 17. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

And just a short stroll away from the Main Street Opera House?

Something special is in store for those fans who adore the songs of "Mary Poppins," "Jungle Book," and "it's a small world": The Main Street Cinema will screen a celebratory homage to the Sherman Brothers, the lauded songwriters behind so many Disney classics.

And "it's a small world" mavens will enjoy this sweet treat: The "third and final" verse of the iconic attraction's equally iconic song will be heard in "The Last Verse," the short film set to show in the cinema, as well as in the ride itself.

Both offerings will pay uplifting homage to the spirit of optimism long associated with Walt Disney, shares the park.

For more information about what's ahead for the debuting Main Street U.S.A. experiences and the 70th anniversary plans at The Happiest Place on Earth, visit the official Disney Parks Blog now.