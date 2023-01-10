Disneyland Resort Guests Will Soon ‘Hop' Between Parks Earlier in the Day

What to Know Holders of Park Hoppers and Magic Key passes will now be able to start at Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure and "hop" to the other theme park starting at 11 a.m.

The former cross-over time had been 1 p.m., a time that began with the start of the reservation system in 2021

Disneyland made other announcements on Jan. 10, including the reveal that there will be dozens of 2023 dates where you can visit a park for $104

Like the White Rabbit constantly checking his pocket watch, a Disneyland visitor in possession of a Park Hopper ticket has been known to keep a constant eye on the time in recent years.

Why?

Because with the start of the Anaheim theme parks' new reservation system in spring 2021 came a new consideration: Holders of Park Hopper tickets could begin moving between Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure starting at 1 in the afternoon.

This was something to keep in mind as you determined which park you'd like to start your day in, and whether your Park Hopper-holding friends or family members had chosen the other park for their morningtime fun, meaning you'd have to wait to meet up.

It's no surprise that an earlier start time has been high on the request list of Disneyland devotees in recent months, and that's just what guests will soon get, beginning on Feb. 4: Park Hopper ticket holders will be able to enter the other park two hours earlier, with an 11 a.m. start time.

Feb. 4 will find another festive offer making its debut: You can enjoy Disney PhotoPass digital attraction photos for free through the Disneyland app during the Disney100 celebrations, which will honor the company's first century through a host of special events.

So if you and your pal thought up the most adorable pose for your Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT snapshot, that memory is yours to keep forever.

As with many Disneyland announcements, the Jan. 10 reveals were plentiful.

There will also be "nearly two months worth of $104 park ticket dates throughout 2023," and more ways to join the Magic Key program, "which provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks throughout the year – not to mention the chance to unlock the magic visit after visit!"

Look for "new sales" whenever fresh inventory becomes available.

For everything that is coming up on Feb. 4 and beyond, as well as more information on the Southern California resident ticket offer, visit the official Disney Parks Blog.