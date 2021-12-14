Disneyland Resort Introduces a Weekday SoCal Resident Offer

What to Know Good for weekday visits from Jan. 3 through May 26, 2022; tickets on sale now

The 3-day tickets have few options, including single park and park hopper; reservations will be required, in addition to a ticket

Qualifying zip codes include 90000-93599, and you'll need to show "proof of eligible residency" (read everything you need to know now)

The oh-so-real mailboxes of Disneyland Resort, those colorful collectors of postcards and letters, are so beloved that they have their own fan base, which shouldn't surprise anyone who is or knows a Disneyland fan. (As do the not-so-real depictions of postboxes, including the zany one inside Mickey's Toontown.)

Which means this: You need to have those zip codes ready, if you want to send your friends a greeting from The Happiest Place on Earth.

But wait: Zip codes play another important part in the realm of Disneyland dream-making, and they involve those postal codes belonging to residents of Southern California.

For if you live within a short yodel of the Matterhorn Bobsleds, or yo-ho-ho-ing distance of Pirates of the Caribbean, you may be able to enjoy SoCal resident ticket privileges.

Such enticing offers do come around quite often, and Disneyland Resort just announced, on Dec. 14, a brand-new way for locals to save: A "special weekday ticket offer just for Southern Californians," for visits beginning on Jan. 3, 2022.

The offer features a number of 3-day weekday tickets to peruse and purchase, including tickets that focus on one park and those that are park hoppers, meaning you can call upon both Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure on the same day.

This means you can enjoy a visit "... for as little as $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket, subject to park reservations," says the Disneyland Resort team.

Also?

There are a couple of ticket options that include Genie+, the new digital service that includes access to the just-debuted Lightning Lane feature, which allows guests to move closer to the front of the line at some of the top attractions.

There are a number of lively, large-scale happenings coming up at both Anaheim theme parks in the first five months of 2022, including the Lunar New Year celebrations at Disney California Adventure and the Disney Californie Food & Wine Festival (also at Disney California Adventure).

And "Mickey's Mix Magic," the after-dark, pizzazz-filled projection spectacular, returns to Disneyland park starting on Jan. 10.

There's lots more ahead for the early part of the new year, but, before you purchase, you'll want to brush up on what you need to know, including the qualifying Southern California zip codes, what proof of residency involves, making a reservation (in addition to having a ticket), and other essential must-knows.

It's a smart plan to study up on everything important, in short. After all, you wouldn't address a letter, and slip it inside one of those charming Disneyland mailboxes, before double-checking the envelope first, to make sure your information is complete.

Start here, Southern Californians, and begin planning your three-day idyll at the world-famous theme parks, where the start of the fresh year is, for many fans, one of the sweetest times to visit.

Also sweet? There are big savings afoot at the Disneyland Resort hotels, too, if you want to make a few nights of it.