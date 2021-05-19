Disneyland Resort Just Sneak-Peeked Its Spidey-Cool WEB Tech

Swinging from building to building courtesy of a single strong and silken thread?

Such an experience offers thrills aplenty, but so does the fact that a new Spider-Man attraction will soon debut at Avengers Campus inside Disney California Adventure.

But the thrills continue when you learn of the future-forward technology that will also debut inside the ride.

"All guests visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park will have the chance to sling webs on 'WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure' thanks to innovative technology," shared Disneyland Resort. "Plus now, for the first time ever on a Disney Parks attraction, guests can customize their experience with additional web slinging powers by using WEB Tech accessories."

The Anaheim-based theme park just shared snapshots of some of the amazing merchandise that guests can find at both WEB Suppliers and the Avengers Campus Supply Pod inside Avengers Campus, starting on June 4.

But wait: Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop featuring Avengers Campus will feature ready-for-purchase WEB Tech accessories a little early, on May 29.

Are your slinging skills well-polished? Peruse some of the Parker-perfect WEB Tech items now, as well as a few of the costumes, t-shirts, and accessories that will be for sale around Avengers Campus.