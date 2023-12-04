Disneyland Resort just unveiled its major 2024 events, including Pixar fun and Halloween

What to Know Disneyland Resort, "for the first time ever," just revealed all of its 2024 special events and festivals on Dec. 4, 2023

Pixar Fest, a "resort-wide" celebration, is back from April 26 through Aug. 4

Halloween Time begins in late August, an earlier start for the popular happening

Disneyland Resort gets us, and to help us further anticipate the 12 months soon to come? The theme-parks-and-more destination just announced all of its major special events for 2024.

This is big, and falls squarely in the "first time ever" category, for Disneyland has observed a slower roll-out in previous years in terms of revealing major events and festivals.

And fans won't have to wait for long for the mondo merriment to commence: Lunar New Year, a multi-week festivity, opens on Jan. 23, while Celebrate Gospel will take place on Feb. 17 and 24.

March will only be a few hours old when the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival commences — the munch-about kicks off on March 1 — while Pixar Fest is back to zing-up our spring and much of our summer, beginning in late April.

"Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" will shimmer at Disneyland park, sweet; returning fans should keep watch for a few debuting scenes to play a part in the illuminated extravaganza.

Season of the Force, timed to May 4, also known as Star Wars Day, lights the sabers from April 5 through June 2, while later summer will see both Plaza de la Familia and Halloween Time beginning on Aug. 23 (an earlier start date, by a week or so, for the resort's hauntingly happy run).

And the holidays are back with twinkle, decorations, and all of those seasonal treats on Nov. 15, 2024.

Booking a reservation for your favorite festival or an event you'd like to experience anew?

You can do just that, up to 180 days in advance. Find out more on the official Disney Parks Blog.