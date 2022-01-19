Disneyland Resort Revealed Its Yummy Lunar New Year Treats

By Alysia Gray Painter

Welcoming the Year of the Tiger in a joyful, join-together fashion?

Musical performances, thrilling dance productions, and a host of piquant beverages and bites will add an auspicious and appetizing note to the Lunar New Year at several spots around Southern California.

And a sweet centerpoint for these celebrations?

It's Disney California Adventure, in Anaheim, which will highlight the marvelous meals, libations, and treats of the Lunar New Year, daily, from Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022.

Barbecue bao, fried rice, garlic noodles, fruit-forward drinks, and luscious desserts, all dishes that summon the "... deep traditions of the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures through vibrant flavors the whole family will love," will be available for purchase at a number of spots around the theme park.

Performances, cute character sightings, holiday-fun activities, and lovely decorations will add a celebratory flair to several corners of the park as well.

Here are a few of the selections that revelers will find as they greet this Tiger-terrific year, savor a host of culinary traditions, and enjoy a day out at Disney California Adventure.

Guests can find sweet and savory treats, like the Purple Yam Macaron and the Smoked Beef Bulgogi Short Rib, during Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park, which returns Jan. 21 through Feb. 13, 2022. This celebration commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. The festival is filled with multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful decor, celebratory merchandise, and more. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Raise a celebratory toast with the Dancing Firecracker. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Spicy pork Dandan noodles are on the menu. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Peach Yuja-ade adds a refreshing element. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Mickey Chinese hot dog bun is a fan favorite. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Guests can add this lotus flower glow cube to select beverages. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Impossible™ Lion’s Head meatballs bring the hearty flavor. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The spicy Kung Pao tofu is one tempting choice. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The mango-pineapple pie boasts an ode to Mickey on the crust. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
A crispy whole fish with sweet and sour sauce is a savory selection. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The lychee celebration boasts a beautiful bloom. Find it at the Disney California Adventure celebration, which commemorates traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures. The festival is filled with multicultural performances, special activities, culinary delights, beautiful decor, celebratory merchandise and more. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

