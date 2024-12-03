Disneyland Resort just announced a new Southern California resident ticket offer

What to Know Disneyland Resort announced a new Southern California ticket offer on Tuesday, Dec. 3

The tickets will be good for visits from Jan. 1-May 15, 2025

The 3-day, one-park ticket is $199; other ticketing tiers and options are available at various price points, including Park Hopper tickets and tickets that include the Lightning Lane Multi Pass

Savings for stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels are available from Jan. 7-March 20, 2025

A limited-time kid's ticket (ages 3-9) starts at $50 per day; check out the details on the Disney Parks Blog

Christmastime is still in full festive flourish at The Happiest Place on Earth, but many local Disneyland fans are beginning to look to the new year, when the weather is cool, the holidays are sweet — hello, Valentine's Day — and the chance to enjoy some savings is on the horizon.

That horizon revealed itself on Travel Tuesday, or Dec. 3, if you prefer, when Disneyland Resort announced a new ticket offer created for Southern California residents for visits beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The offers kick off at $67-per-day — think "select days with the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket" — but there are upgrades and options to consider, depending what you'd like to do while calling upon the Anaheim theme parks.

There are a couple of tiers that feature the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, and the popular Park Hoppers are in the mix, too. You can discover further details and prices on this page.

Look also for savings at select Disneyland Resort hotels from Jan. 7-March 20, 2025.

What's to come in the late winter and early spring at the Disneyland Resort? Here's something that's spookily delightful: The new Haunted Mansion shop, Madame Leota's Somewhere Beyond, is take earthly form and open sometime this winter.