Disneyland Resort to ‘Celebrate Soulfully'

"Soul," the acclaimed 2020 film from Pixar Animation Studios, follows pianist Joe Gardner on an epic journey of the soul, one that looked inward, outward, and all-around-ward at what we spark to and the things that help us to feel truly alive.

Film fans connected with the musician's emotion-filled endeavor to connect with life and its major questions, and the soulful soundtrack, with its joyous jazz interludes, heightened the moving movie's poignancy.

Now visitors to Downtown Disney District can experience "The Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure," a "new touring exhibit that illustrates the legacy and dynamic history of jazz."

The exhibition, which was created as "... a tribute to a musical art form that was originated by African Americans, the exhibit illustrates the many different cultures and creators who influenced this evolving genre," will be on view from June 1, the first day of Black Music Month, through July 4, 2022 in a building located next to the Star Wars Trading Post, near the western end of the entertainment destination.

Walt Disney Imagineering consulted with jazz scholars and cultural organizations to bring the sound-centered, soul-sweet stories to the Anaheim resort, where it is free to see.

Other ebullient expressions of Black Music Month will take place throughout Disneyland Resort this summer, with "Tale of the Lion King," an original stage show, opening in Fantasyland at Disneyland park on May 28.

"At the heart of the production is a traveling troupe known as The Storytellers of the Pride Lands who weave the tale of how a cub becomes a king through dialogue, song, dance and percussion," reveals a Disney Parks Blog post.

Enjoying the performance?

It's complimentary with your Disneyland park ticket (you'll need to make a reservation to visit the theme park, too).

The "Lion King" joy extends to the nearby Troubadour Tavern, too, where themed snacks and sips will be for sale.

And the chance to savor fabulous live music, from "Doo-Wop to Motown," at Disney California Adventure?

Head for the theme park's Hollywood Backlot, where block parties, pop-up shows, and a host of "snazzy, jazzy tunes" from acts like Five & Dime and Philly Phonics will take place nightly, from June 1 through July 4 (your Disney California Adventure ticket and reservation have you covered).